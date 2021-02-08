Michael Jackson Statue Gets Protection After Frequent Vandalism

MISTELBACH, Austria – The town of Mistelbach decided to allow the installation of the statue in a local park because there are many fans of the singer in the area.

Michael Jackson is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. According to a book by Margo Jefferson, “ Micheal Jackson became world-famous because he was a world-class talent. The other performers were aging, Micheal looked like a pristine creation, untainted by the past.”

The statue in Mistelbach was erected in 2009, and the 300 kg statue has become a popular place for fans in the region who come to pay homage to their idol. But not everyone appreciated the idol of the pop singer since it has often been plagued by vandalism.

“It was necessary because the “King of Pop” was often a victim of local hooligans,” says fan Martina Kainz, one of the locals responsible for the fence to protect the 2-meter-high statue.

The vandals had sprayed Nazi-related symbols such as swastikas on the white marble, and the statue’s fingers were frequently removed and other body parts were also significantly damaged.

Local police could not do anything, as there were never any witnesses, which is why Kainz decided that the matter needed to be taken in hand.

Guardi, a Vienna-based company providing gates and fences also supported the project.

“The fence was financed from donations. Around 400 Euros were collected from Jackson fans and the missing 4000 Euros were provided by Guardi” Kainz said.

Kainz says that she hopes now that the statue of the “King of Pop” will be adequately protected, while at the same allowing visitors’ to enjoy the sculpture.

In his book, Jefferson writes, “Micheal Jackson escaped the ghetto of Gary, Indiana and built the sanctuary for Neverland. It’s become a circus like prison, emblematic of mind of Micheal Jackson.”

The frequent vandalism of the statue has been going on for years. In 2017, the statue was renovated by the town due to the haters frequently trying to disfigure it. The town collected donations from the fans of the pop singer for the renovation in 2017. In a Facebook post , the official page of the statue thanked the donors and local people for their support in the renovation.

