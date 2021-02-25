Miller Awarded Master of Laws Degree in Litigation Management

NASHVILLE, TN – Attorney Phillip H. Miller was awarded a Master of Laws in Litigation Management during the February 8, 2020 commencement ceremonies at Baylor University.

In addition to successfully completing the LL.M. program, during his time in the program, Miller performed specialized research into Juror Centered Case Assessment.

The Executive LL.M. program at Baylor Law is the first Master of Laws program in the country designed exclusively for lawyers who direct litigation strategy, to teach a concrete and practical framework to create and execute a successful, value-based litigation management game plan for high-volume and high-stakes dockets. Additional information about the Executive LL.M. Program at Baylor University can be found here: https://llm.baylor.edu/.

Miller is an expert in the areas of depositions, moderating focus groups and developing effective trial strategies. A respected speaker and trial consultant, he is certified as a civil trial specialist of the National Board of Trial Advocacy for his extensive background in representing injured persons in personal injury cases. He has served as a course advisor or faculty member for more than 50 national programs.

A current member of the Board of Trustees of AAJ’s National College of Advocacy, Miller is a past board member of the American Society of Trial Consultants, and a past president of the Tennessee Association for Justice (TAJ). He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association, the Tennessee Bar Association, the American Bar Association, the American Society of Trial Consultants, the American Association for Public Opinion Research, and the Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association.

Miller is the author of two books: “Advanced Depositions: Strategy and Practice” (published by Trial Guides) and “Focus Groups – Hitting the Bullseye” (published by AAJ Press). He received a B.S. degree and a Master’s in Public Administration degree from Pennsylvania State University. He holds his law degree from the Nashville School of Law.

Miller’s firm is located at 631 Woodland Street in Nashville, Tennessee. Visit www.philliphmiller.com for more information.