Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.’s Community Utility Vehicle program is providing Tucker’s House with the use of a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid SUV

Tucker’s House charity assists with accessibility modifications to homes of families with children and young adults with disabilities

Franklin, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is partnering with Middle Tennessee-based nonprofit organization Tucker’s House, providing them with the use of a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid SUV. As part of MMNA’s Community Utility Vehicle (CUV) program, MMNA offers vehicle loans to nonprofit organizations, helping to make a difference in their local communities.

Tucker’s House, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only organization of its kind in the area providing assistance for children and young adults with disabilities, and their families, by making their homes safer and more accessible. Tucker’s House’s retrofitting solutions include installing ramps, modifying bathrooms and doorways to be wheelchair accessible, installing wall lifts, replacing carpets with solid flooring for wheelchair accessibility, and other accessibility adaptations. A therapist also oversees every phase of adaptive equipment selection, installation, and training.

“The Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid will play a critical role in our efforts to modify homes for Tennesseans under 21 with disabilities,” said Graham Honeycutt, Tucker’s House Executive Director. “We are grateful to be chosen by Mitsubishi Motors to be part of their Community Utility Vehicle Program.”

The three-row Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid blends SUV capability and convenience with the fuel-efficiency and eco-friendly aspects of an electric vehicle and will allow Tucker’s House to mobilize its efforts more efficiently. The Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid offers 38 miles of all-electric range, Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel drive for performance in varying road conditions, and other standard features.1,2

“The Community Utility Vehicle Program amplifies the outreach and impact of small, community nonprofits in a way that only Mitsubishi Motors uniquely can – through loans of efficient, reliable, versatile vehicles,” said MMNA Chief Operating Officer Mark Chaffin. “This partnership with Tucker’s House is the latest example of our commitment to our neighbors in Middle Tennessee.”

The CUV program is a key component of MMNA’s larger corporate social responsibility program, known as “Small Batch – Big Impact,” which is based on the idea that small, localized efforts can add up to a huge impact. Other CUV use donations have been made to Nashville-based organizations Community Resource Center and Charis Health Center, Las Vegas-based Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, and Dallas-based Record the Journey.

For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars.com.

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com.