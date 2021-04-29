MDHA to Open Waiting Lists for Elderly Project at Noon May 4, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn – The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will be accepting online-only applications for an elderly Project-Based Voucher (PBV) property on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Tuesday, May 4, 2021, until 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Depending on the number of applications received, the waiting lists may remain open beyond May 11, 2021.

In order to qualify for elderly housing, the head of household or spouse must be at least 62 years old.

One- and two-bedroom apartments are now available at Sycamores Terrace, a newly renovated elderly property on Lebanon Pike in Nashville. Applicants should only apply for the bedroom size for which they qualify. Single person households will not qualify for a two-bedroom unit, unless necessary as a reasonable accommodation for a person who has a disability, and the need for the extra bedroom is directly related to that disability.

Applications for the waiting lists will be available online only at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Housing) beginning at noon Tuesday, May 4, and can be submitted online 24 hours a day during the waiting list period. The application is simple and takes less than five minutes to complete.

Applicants will need to register a new username and password and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully. Within 30 days, applicants will receive a follow-up email confirming whether the application has been accepted and placed on the waiting list, or it has been rejected.

Anyone needing assistance in completing an online application may call MDHA’s information line at 615-782-3960 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday during the open application period.

Assistance will also be provided by Catholic Charities of Tennessee from noon until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday during the open application period at their C.E. McGruder Family Resource Center at 2013 25th Ave. N.

Applicants may also visit certain public libraries to access a computer. Please note that not all libraries have reopened for in-person services, so call beforehand to confirm.

Similar to the Tenant-Based Voucher Program, the PBV Program provides low- and moderate-income households with monthly rental assistance. However, PBV assistance is tied to particular units rather than to the family. Eligible families only receive assistance while living in the PBV unit.

For a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), please click here.