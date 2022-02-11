Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) The Metro Nashville Police Department is accepting applications for the winter/spring session of the department’s popular Citizen Police Academy.

It will be held at the North Precinct on Monday evenings for 12 weeks beginning on February 28th and running through May 16th.

Nashvillians interested in learning about the inner workings and law enforcement strategies of their police department are cordially invited to apply for this free course.

Classes will be held on Monday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. February 22nd. Applications can be completed on-line by logging onto: https://www.nashville.gov/departments/police/get-involved/citizen-police-academy.

Participants will learn about police work through the perspective of a variety of guest speakers, including members of the police department’s specialized components. Topics will include gangs, drug enforcement, violent crime investigation, crime prevention and the judicial process. There will also be demonstrations by the Aviation, Canine and Mounted Units.

“The Citizen Police Academy is an important part of our commitment to engage and inform communities throughout Nashville,” Chief John Drake said. “This is a unique and fun way to learn about our department’s many components.”

Each participant should commit to attending at least 10 of the 12 sessions, be a Davidson County resident/business owner at least 21 years old, and have no arrest record. While completion of the course gives residents an understanding of the workings of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, it does not make a participant a certified law enforcement officer.

The upcoming session of the CPA will be the 48th since the program began in 1995.