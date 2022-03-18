Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Chief John Drake today announced the appointment of Captain Rickey Bearden to the rank of commander effective tomorrow when Bearden will transition from leading the department’s Domestic Violence Division to overseeing operations of the MNPD’s Central (downtown) Precinct.

Bearden, a 13-year police department veteran, is very familiar with the precinct’s 3.5 square miles, having previously served as its community coordinator. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee State University and a Master’s Degree from Cumberland University.

Bearden is succeeding Commander Jason Starling, who is transferring to the Office of Professional Accountability to join Director Kathy Morante’s leadership team. Starling is a 24-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Succeeding Bearden in heading the Domestic Violence Division is Kevin Lovell, a 21-year MNPD veteran whose promotion from lieutenant to captain is effective tomorrow. Lovell previously served as a Domestic Violence Division supervisor. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Bethel University.