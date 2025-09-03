MNPS hits milestone

NASHVILLE, TN — MNPS is celebrating a historic milestone: for the fourth year in a row, the district has earned a Level 5 TVAAS Growth rating — the highest possible score on Tennessee’s statewide measure of student academic growth.

This is the first time in district history that MNPS has sustained Level 5 growth for four consecutive years, reflecting the unwavering commitment of educators, families, and students across the city. It underscores the steady momentum that has been building in Nashville’s public schools and sets MNPS apart as one of the state’s fastest-improving large.

The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) doesn’t just look at whether students are proficient — it measures how much progress they make year over year compared to their peers across the state. Achieving Level 5 means MNPS students are making more than a year’s worth of expected growth, showing that teaching and learning strategies in classrooms are helping students move forward at higher levels.

“This incredible achievement is the result of the hard work and dedication of our teachers, staff, students, and families, and the strong support of our Board of Education,” Superintendent Dr. Adrienne Battle said. “For four years running, our district has earned the highest growth rating in Tennessee, proving that when we work together with focus and commitment, our students thrive.”

A record-breaking year

This latest recognition comes on the heels of historic academic performance by MNPS students:

Record Results: Students posted the strongest results ever on state assessments, with record highs in English Language Arts, Math, and Social Studies, plus the highest Science scores since tougher state standards were introduced.

High School Success: End-of-Course exam results reached their best levels across every subject.

Broad-Based Growth: Grades 3–8 showed improvement in nearly every tested area.

Outpacing the State: Year-over-year gains surpassed the state average.

Sustained Progress: Since 2021, MNPS has recorded double-digit proficiency growth, with fewer students scoring “Below” and more exceeding expectations.

“These results show what’s possible when a district has both the vision and the determination to deliver for students, families, and the community,” said Board Chair Freda Player. “Reaching the Level 5 growth mark year after year does not happen by accident — it takes steady and strong leadership.”

The Power of Investment and Partnership

Behind the results are years of strategic investments and community support. Metro Nashville has:

Raised teacher pay to the highest in Tennessee.

Expanded the number of classroom associates.

Funded new schools, technology, and student supports.

Launched targeted initiatives like Accelerating Scholars tutoring, Promising Scholars summer learning, and innovative literacy and math programs.

“As both Mayor and a Metro Schools parent, I am so proud of this accomplishment by our Metro students and staff,” said Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell. “Four straight years of Level 5 growth is proof of what happens when we believe in our students, support our educators, and invest in strong public schools. These results show that our city’s commitment to education is paying off — not just in test scores, but in the opportunities we’re creating for every student to succeed.”

Dr. Battle emphasized that these numbers represent more than test scores: “Four years of Level 5 growth is not just a number — it’s evidence of lives changed, opportunities opened, and a brighter future for our students and our city.”

With four years of historic growth, record performance, and continued investment in schools, MNPS is building a strong foundation for the future of Nashville — and proving what’s possible when a city comes together for its students.