TN Tribune–The following is shared on behalf of our support and collaboration with MDA (Moms Demand Action against senseless gun Violence) of Tennessee:

HB 1735/SB 2291 will allow 18-20 year old’s to carry loaded guns in public without a permit, and that means without training. 18-year-old high school students could leave their guns in their cars in the school parking lot during class.

This legislation is a top priority for the NRA this session.

Please call your local police chief and sheriff and tell them you oppose both of these reckless bills. Ask the chief and the sheriff to get loud and speak up to their House and Senate members.



Here’s a sample script:

Hi, my name is _ and I live in __, TN. I’m calling to ask Chief/ Sheriff [LAST NAME] to oppose HB 1735/ SB 2291, which would lower the age from 21 to 18 years old for permitless carry. 18- year olds could carry concealed, loaded handguns in public without a permit, and leave them in their cars in the school parking lot.



I expect the Police Chief / Sheriff to fight against and oppose these extreme measures to weaken Tennessee’s gun laws. These laws, if passed, will result in more gun deaths and injuries. I am asking him/her to call their House and Senate representatives about these dangerous bills today.

Thank you

Please make phone calls ASAP. This bill will be considered in the next five working days.

Thanks for giving attention to this urgent matter.

If you need to support points with research:

 In Tennessee gun deaths increased 48 percent from 2011 to 2020. But instead of enacting popular

gun law reform, this legislature passed a permitless carry law opposed by 59 percent of Tennessee

voters. And now, it’s considering expanding it.

 People aged 18 to 20 commit gun homicides at triple the rate of adults 21 and older.

 In an average year, 30 18-year-olds die from guns violence in TN, 72% of those gun deaths are

homicides and 26% are suicides.

 18-year-olds account for 25% of all gun deaths among children and teens aged 0-19.