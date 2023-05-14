By Cynthia a. Bond Hopson, Ph.D.

My beautiful mother, Mrs. Alvis Marie Jones Bond, is my shero and I’m so

grateful that God blessed me with her. My great aunt, Emma Jones Bowles,

now rests with the angels but was absolutely a force to be reckoned with.

Between the two of them, my grandmothers, great-grandmother, aunts,

cousins, neighbors, other mothers—the women—all of them—they shared

their best selves with me, and the world and we are all the better for it.



As I reflect on this upcoming Mother’s Day, I feel a lot like Mrs. Potato Head,

the children’s toy with moveable and removable parts that you can place on

the base to create interesting new looks. Over the years the legacy they’ve

shared has been like a math problem—I’ve added, subtracted, multiplied, and

divided what I have watched and learned.



My mothers were stylishly dressed and never ever left home unless they were

beautifully presented. One of my last memories of my 87-year-old Aunt Velma

was the Christmas before she died, when she showed up for Christmas dinner

in red leather pants, a cute little matching fur jacket, and a 77-year-old “man-

friend” she called “Baby.”



I have never seen my sheroes “show out,” as my grandmother called

it—getting loud, using profanity, or in somebody’s face handling their

business. I am proud of the example they set and taught, and whether the

things I borrowed or incorporated were big or small, I realized that

somebody’s always watching, and like me, somebody will want to be like you.

Today I’m passing on some of the most important lessons I’ve learned and

taught:



Trust God. No matter how big or small the problem is, God can handle it if you

leave it in His hands.



Treat people the way you want to be treated. This simple lesson has taken me

literally around the world safely and I see its value in every place.

What’s done in the dark will come to light, or you must live with yourself, so

live a life of integrity and honor so you can stand tall.

It’s just nice to be nice, and kindness always matters. Share a smile—it doesn’t

hurt you, but it may be the only smile someone gets that day.

If you don’t know, ask, say so, or find out.

Work hard and have your own money; and time is money—take care of both.

Protect your good name—it is more valuable than gold.

You have two ears and one mouth so listen twice as much as you talk.

How you treat yourself is how others will treat you—cover all the ground

you’re standing on and stand for something.

If you have to tell someone you’re a lady, you’re probably not.

Buy a good lipstick and don’t leave your home without using it.

If you’re going, go all the way.

Start where you are and keep moving forward. You’re not who your past says

you are. You’re who you choose to be.

If you’re the problem, you’re probably the solution too.



This Mother’s Day, cherish the lessons and the women who have invested

themselves into us, our communities, schools, churches, nation, and world.

They made/make/are the difference, and they deserve our honor and praise.

Send/take a bouquet of flowers—almost everything’s in bloom and especially

lovely this time of the year. Make a donation in honor or memory of a special

woman, send a note, or make time for a visit. The time you spend will bless

you and be a happy memory in the days to come.