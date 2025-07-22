Mount Zion Baptist Church Acquires Historic Mary’s Bar-B-Que to Preserve Community Legacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —Mount Zion Baptist Church is proud to announce the acquisition of

the historic Mary’s Bar-B-Que property, located adjacent to its Jefferson Street campus. This beloved

Nashville landmark has served as a cultural cornerstone in the North Nashville community for decades,

serving as a gathering place for stories, wisdom, and neighborhood connection.

Mount Zion secured the property amid growing interest from outside parties, thanks in large part to the

generosity and sustained support of its congregation. The acquisition reflects the church’s ongoing

commitment to preserving community assets and advancing its long-term vision for growth and impact

across Nashville.

While Mary’s Bar-B-Que will not remain operational, the property will play a vital role in the church’s

broader plan. It will serve as additional parking and ultimately contribute to the development of the

Dream Center, a transformative campus designed to uplift and serve the community through resources,

education, and support.

This acquisition represents more than property ownership; it is a commitment to preserving the rich

cultural legacy of Jefferson Street. Once a thriving corridor of Black excellence, entrepreneurship, and

music history, Jefferson Street has faced decades of disinvestment and displacement. By securing this

historic landmark, Mount Zion is reinforcing its role in the neighborhood’s heritage and ensuring that the

soul of Jefferson Street remains rooted in community hands.

“This is a victory for everyone who believes in stewardship, faith, and vision,” said Bishop Joseph W.

Walker III, senior pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. “And we’re just getting started. We’re actively

exploring additional acquisitions across Nashville. This is about legacy, ownership, and showing future

generations what it means to protect, preserve, and build within our own communities.”