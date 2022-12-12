NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Music City Center announced Industrial Staffing of Tennessee as the 2022 Vendor of Excellence at the annual MCC Purchasing/Diversity Business Enterprise Appreciation Breakfast held Wednesday, December 7.

MCC supports small, minority-owned, women-owned, and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses through its DBE program. The annual appreciation breakfast is an opportunity to reflect on the previous year and preview the upcoming year, while thanking the facility’s contracted DBE vendors and suppliers for their trusted partnerships.

“Our small and diverse business partners are a critical part of our success,” said MCC President & CEO Charles Starks. “Many of these businesses have been with us for years. We look forward to continuing those partnerships and forging new relationships in the new year.”

The Vendor of Excellence designation is awarded to a business partner who displays outstanding achievements in service and commitment to MCC and supports the DBE cause. Industrial Staffing of Tennessee is a local, woman-owned staffing company, offering flexible workforce solutions for warehouse, events, housekeeping, machine operation, sanitation, and other general labor positions. General Manager Jacci Hardway accepted the award on Wednesday.

“Industrial Staffing is honored to be acknowledged by Music City Center,” Hardway said. “I am so thankful for the work ethics of my core team and support staff. Without their dedication, hard work, and perseverance, success would not have been achievable!”

Starks added, “Industrial Staffing has been a valued partner of the convention center since 2004. We’re extremely pleased with the level of service they continue to provide to our facility.”

In fiscal year 2022, a total of 18 small, minority-owned, women-owned, and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses participated in the DBE program, which accounted for nearly 30% of all MCC contracted business for the year.

For more information on the MCC Diversity Business Enterprise program, visit the MCC website at www.nashvillemcc.com/about/business-opportunities or contact MCC Purchasing/DBE Director Jasmine Quattlebaum at Jasmine.Quattlebaum@nashvillemcc.com or (615) 401-1445.