The ceremony will be the first induction ceremony in more than two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The artists will receive the 90th, 91st, 92nd and 93rd stars on the Music City Walk of Fame. Inductees are recognized for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song.
“We are proud to bring back a Music City Walk of Fame ceremony with such a distinguished and diverse group of inductees who span various genres and eras of music,” said Ed Hardy, a distinguished Music Row executive and chairman of Music City Inc., the NCVC foundation that oversees the Music City Walk of Fame. “The individuals in the Walk of Fame remind us of Nashville’s rich history as Music City, and we congratulate the newest four members.”
“Gibson is proud to honor the artistry and creativity of songwriters, musicians, and artists of the Music City Walk of Fame who represent the soul of Music City,” says James “JC” Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson Brands, sponsor of the Music City Walk of Fame. “Each induction ceremony is a special way to pay tribute to every honoree and a time to appreciate and enjoy the tightly-knit music community we have here in Nashville.”
Bentley is a Grand Ole Opry member with 20 No. One hits that has earned multiple awards from the ACMs, CMAs and more while also collecting 14 GRAMMY nominations. Keb’ Mo’ has won five GRAMMY Awards including the 2019 release, Oklahoma, for Best Americana Album. He will release a new album Good To Be on January 21, 2022 via Rounder Records. He has also appeared in films and TV, as well as Visit Music City’s recent commercial: While You’ve Been Away, We’ve Been Creating.
The Music City Walk of Fame was created in 2006 on Nashville’s Music Mile, a roughly one mile stretch that connects downtown to Music Row. Permanent sidewalk medallions with the names of inductees are displayed in a star design.
The Music City Walk of Fame is an official project of Music City Inc., the charitable foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and is produced with the support of founding sponsor Gibson Brands. Additional sponsors include the City of Nashville and Metro Parks and Recreation. Nominations are open to the public and are accepted in the categories of Artist, Musician, Songwriter and Producer/Music Industry Executive. Application forms are reviewed by the Music City Walk of Fame anonymous selection committee. For more information about the Music City Walk of Fame, go to visitmusiccity.com/walkoffame.