NASHVILLE – The Music City Walk of Fame will induct multi-platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley; genre-bending blues and Americana artist Keb’ Mo’; country legend Bobby Bare; and the “Sweetheart of the Grand Ole Opry” Connie Smith, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced today. An induction ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. on April 5, 2022, at Music City Walk of Fame Park.

The ceremony will be the first induction ceremony in more than two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The artists will receive the 90th, 91st, 92nd and 93rd stars on the Music City Walk of Fame. Inductees are recognized for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song.

“We are proud to bring back a Music City Walk of Fame ceremony with such a distinguished and diverse group of inductees who span various genres and eras of music,” said Ed Hardy, a distinguished Music Row executive and chairman of Music City Inc., the NCVC foundation that oversees the Music City Walk of Fame. “The individuals in the Walk of Fame remind us of Nashville’s rich history as Music City, and we congratulate the newest four members.”

The induction ceremony will include appearances by Bentley, Keb’ Mo’, Bare and Smith as they unveil their stars embedded in the walkway at Music City Walk of Fame Park in SoBro. The first induction ceremony was held in 2006 with the induction of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, Reba McEntire, Ronnie Milsap, Roy Orbison and Kenneth D. Schermerhorn of the Nashville Symphony.

“Gibson is proud to honor the artistry and creativity of songwriters, musicians, and artists of the Music City Walk of Fame who represent the soul of Music City,” says James “JC” Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson Brands, sponsor of the Music City Walk of Fame. “Each induction ceremony is a special way to pay tribute to every honoree and a time to appreciate and enjoy the tightly-knit music community we have here in Nashville.”

Bentley is a Grand Ole Opry member with 20 No. One hits that has earned multiple awards from the ACMs, CMAs and more while also collecting 14 GRAMMY nominations. Keb’ Mo’ has won five GRAMMY Awards including the 2019 release, Oklahoma, for Best Americana Album. He will release a new album Good To Be on January 21, 2022 via Rounder Records. He has also appeared in films and TV, as well as Visit Music City’s recent commercial: While You’ve Been Away, We’ve Been Creating.

Bare has scored nearly five dozen top 40 hits from 1962 to 1983. He won a GRAMMY in 1964 for “Detroit City.” Smith was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1965 and was later dubbed by Roy Acuff as the “Sweetheart of the Grand Ole Opry.” Her “Once a Day” became the first-ever debut single by a female country act to reach No. 1, and she has been nominated for 11 GRAMMY Awards.

The Music City Walk of Fame was created in 2006 on Nashville’s Music Mile, a roughly one mile stretch that connects downtown to Music Row. Permanent sidewalk medallions with the names of inductees are displayed in a star design.

The Music City Walk of Fame is an official project of Music City Inc., the charitable foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and is produced with the support of founding sponsor Gibson Brands. Additional sponsors include the City of Nashville and Metro Parks and Recreation. Nominations are open to the public and are accepted in the categories of Artist, Musician, Songwriter and Producer/Music Industry Executive. Application forms are reviewed by the Music City Walk of Fame anonymous selection committee. For more information about the Music City Walk of Fame, go to visitmusiccity.com/walkoffame.