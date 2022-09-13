This is a notice of the Nashville NAACP branch’s upcoming election of the officers and at-large Executive Committee members for the 2023 – 2024 term. The election will take place via Election Buddy, a virtual voting platform, from 12:00 p.m. on November 16, 2022 to 12:00 p.m. on November 17, 2022. To vote in the election, you must be a financially active member with the branch and paid your dues no later than (30) days before the election.

Because the election will be on Election Buddy, the branch must have your cell number and email address on file. Please confirm or update this information by emailing it to the following address: naacpbranchelections@gmail.com by October 16, 2022. If we do not have your contact information on file, you will not be able to vote.

Members interested in serving as an officer or on the Executive Committee will need to complete a nomination form that is available on the branch’s website at www.naacpnash.org or may be picked up in the branch office Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. They will also be emailed to members who have an email address.

1. Nominating Committee elected, General Membership Meeting, September 22 2022, 6:15 p.m.

There will be an election of the Nominating Committee (between 5-15 members). All members whose memberships are current as of 30 days prior to the meeting date may be elected to the Nominating Committee (not more than 2 being officers of the unit). https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwsde6opzspH9ObYWme4PpljfVf6c0Vr343

2. Deadline to be eligible to vote in the election, October 17, 2022

3. Nominating Committee Report and election of the Election Supervisory Committee, General Membership Meeting, October 27, 2022, 6:15 p.m,

There will be a report of the Nominating Committee, receipt of Nominations by Petition, and election of the Election Supervisory Committee. All members whose memberships are current as of May 1, 2022 may be nominated for office or as an at-large member of the Executive Committee. In order to sign a

nominating petition, or be elected to the Election Supervisory Committee, a member must be current as of 30 days prior to the October meeting. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrf-yhqD0pHdyRqaH8-Fjww0DsV7_6GMkD

4. Voting on Election Buddy, November 16 – 17, 12pm-12 p.m.

The election of officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee will take place. Polls will open from November 16, 12 pm to November 17, 12 pm. In order to vote, one must be a member in good standing with the Branch 30 days prior to the election.

5. General Membership Meeting, November 17, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qcO6vpj4pGdELIPbFYAUbRgGR2l2D6G8G