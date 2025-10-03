Nashville airport ends minority business program to comply with federal order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) has ended its Small, Minority, and Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (SMWBE) Program, saying the change is required under new federal regulations.

According to a press release, the decision follows Executive Order 14173 and updated grant requirements from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration, which prohibit race- or gender-based preferences in federally funded programs.

“The discontinuation of the SMWBE program is a result of this federal directive — not of local choice or discretion,” MNAA said in a statement. “While compliance with EO 14173 requires ending the SMWBE program, MNAA remains committed to fostering opportunities for all small businesses.”

Under the change, MNAA will no longer enforce SMWBE contract requirements, participation goals, or race/gender reporting for current or future projects. The airport says it will launch a new Small Business Program later this fiscal year focused on equitable participation, open competition, and transparent access for all vendors.

David Swett, whose family has operated Swett’s soul food restaurant in North Nashville for more than 70 years — and inside BNA for roughly 20 of those — says his business was brought into the airport through a program to attract more local vendors, not DEI policies. “We’ve always had a diverse business. We opened our doors to anyone,” Swett said. “It’s going to be a dull-ass place without diversity.” Swett says the changes leave him unsure about the future. “We’re just flying in the darkness with a blindfold on,” he said.

Conservative commentator Robby Starbuck, who has advocated for dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion policies across the country, supports the move. “I think it’s very wise to remove DEI policy,” Starbuck said. “Nobody should ever be chosen on the basis of race to be really candid, DEI policy is, frankly, illegal.”

Swett disagrees with the idea that DEI is a “handout.” “We’ve been working for 70 years. We ain’t got no handout nowhere,” he said. “We know what we’re doing. We don’t need nobody to give us no handout. We never got one. So what we gonna do with one now? It’s too late.” Despite the changes, Swett says he plans to keep moving forward. “Just push on. Make sure you do what you do the best you can — and you’ll be okay.”

MNAA says more details on the new Small Business Program, including certification and outreach events, will be released soon.