NASHVILLE, TENN. – Nashville-based singer-songwriter J.Antonette has released her first song of 2023 titled, “Fix It.”

Written by J. on an isolated night during the pandemic, this cinematic country folk song is about the struggle we often experience when letting go of a relationship that is going nowhere fast.

“Fix It” was produced and mixed by Allen Mitchum and was Mastered by Justin Shturtz at Sterling Sound. “Fix It” features beautiful background harmonies performed by J. & Taylor Harlow. This ballad offers J.Antonette’s pure and vulnerable vocals accompanied by classic country instrumentation such as banjo, mandolin, and a pedal steel guitar performed by Andy Ellison.

“I actually wrote “Fix It” a few years ago while in quarantine during the pandemic. Being isolated from my family and friends in a different state was bad enough. The thought of adding even more loneliness on top of that by factoring in a breakup was scarier than just staying in the relationship I didn’t belong in. Personally, I’ve always struggled to let go of people I love. I’m not a quitter, so I (for better or worse) try and try. Sometimes I just wish for it to work out so badly, even though I know it’s not right. The concept and action of letting go is just too much to face at times.”

