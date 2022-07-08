September 29-October 5 event returns to Belcourt Theater, adds TPAC and Franklin Theatre; The Return of Tanya Tucker, moving chronicle of the country star’s triumphant return to the stage, selected as Opening Night Film

Nashville, TN (June 28, 2022) – The Nashville Film Festival (NashFilm) today announces plans for the organization’s 53rd annual event, a week-long celebration of film, music and culture presented in-person at Nashville’s premiere arts venues and virtually through streaming film screenings and panels, September 29 through October 5, 2022 . This year, the Nashville Film Festival will present more than 150 film screenings, a selection of post-film Q&As and in-depth discussions, and a live in-person Pitch session hosted at United Talent Agency in Nashville. Additionally, the organization announces the launch of FLIX (Film-Led Interactive eXchanges), a screening program that brings festival official selections directly to Metro Nashville Public School students.

The 53rd Nashville Film Festival will open with a red carpet premiere screening of THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER, the moving new documentary by Kathlyn Horan chronicling the collaboration between Brandi Carlile, Shooter Jennings and Tanya Tucker for the latter’s triumphant return to the stage. From Sony Pictures Classics, The Return of Tanya Tucker enjoyed a world premiere at SXSW earlier this year; special guests attending Nashville Film Festival’s opening night screening and event will be announced at a later date.

Celebrating innovation, music and the many visions of the human spirit through the art of film, each year the Nashville Film Festival discovers, elevates and honors filmmakers, screenwriters and musicians from Tennessee and around the world while engaging, connecting and strengthening the Nashville community. With events slated to take place at the historic Belcourt Theater and the Andrew Johnson Theater at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, the festival expands to the greater Nashville area this year with satellite partner venue The Franklin Theatre in Franklin, TN.

2022 Festival screenings and events will be held as follows:

The Belcourt Theater (2012 Belcourt Ave. – Nashville, TN) – Home to silent movies when it opened in 1925, then the Grand Ole Opry and more, the historical Belcourt Theater will host the Nashville Film Festival Opening Night presentation of The Return of Tanya Tucker on Wednesday, September 29, as well as screenings on Tuesday, October 4 and Closing Night on Wednesday, October 5.

TPAC Andrew Johnson Theater (505 Deaderick St. – Nashville, TN) – The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center®, located in the Arts District of downtown Nashville, is dedicated to providing and supporting the presentation of the performing and cultural arts. TPAC’s Andrew Johnson Theater will host festival screenings Friday, September 30 through Monday October 3.

The Franklin Theatre (419 Main St. – Franklin, TN 37064) – Dating back to the 1930s, The Franklin Theatre has been known for its diverse performing arts and philanthropic engagement in Middle Tennessee. The historic Franklin Theatre will host festival screenings Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2.

“As one of the country’s longest running film festivals in some of the most important and historic Nashville-area venues, we are proud to present an unforgettable experience with diverse stories from some of the world’s most talented filmmakers, screenwriters and music makers,” said NashFilm Executive Director Jason Padgitt. “We are delighted to deliver the best in the art of film, music and culture to the Nashville community.”

“I’m beyond thrilled that we are piloting FLIX this year, our screening program for students,” said Director of Programming Lauren Ponto. “Including Metro Nashville Public School students in our celebration of film is a wonderful opportunity for filmmakers from around the world to connect directly with MNPS students while promoting media literacy and cross-cultural understanding to young audiences.”

The full slate of films and programs selected for the 53rd Nashville Film Festival will be announced in August.

Beyond the traditional film festival, which is slated to feature 125 feature-length and short films across every genre, NashFilm will again host events and programs that highlight the many aspects of filmmaking, including: a Screenwriting Competition (September 30-October 6); a Music Supervisors Program (virtual panels, workshops and more, September 29-October 1); the Creators Conference (film industry panels and conversations, September 30 – October -2); and live music performances and new artist showcases throughout the week.

VIP Badges are now on sale for the Nashville Film Festival. For more information and to purchase passes, visit www.nashvillefilmfestival.org.