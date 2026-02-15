Nashville International Airport Adds New Nonstop Routes as Passenger Demand Climbs

NASHVILLE — Nashville International Airport continues to expand its reach, launching new nonstop service to two of the most requested destinations for Middle Tennessee travelers on Feb. 12. The additions reflect sustained passenger growth and underscore the airport’s ongoing expansion.

Southwest Airlines unveiled three new routes as part of its 2026 schedule for Nashville. The airline will introduce year-round service to Reno-Tahoe International Airport operating four times per week. Seasonal service to El Paso International Airport will also run four times weekly, while flights to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport are scheduled five days a week.

Airport leadership has prioritized securing nonstop connections to Reno, Nevada, and El Paso, Texas, for several years. In 2023, airport President and CEO Doug Kreulen told The Tennessean that both markets ranked high among Nashville travelers seeking direct service.

The newly announced routes further strengthen BNA’s growing portfolio of nonstop destinations, positioning the airport to meet rising travel demand across the region.