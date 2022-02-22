Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Nashville Junior Chamber’s annual Pitch Nashville competition is back on February 28, 2022 at Studio Bank.

Nashville has grown exponentially in recent years, and like most cities, it has experienced growing pains. Pitch Nashville is an opportunity for individuals and teams to present their solutions to some of the problems that Nashville faces.

Each individual/team will pitch their idea to a panel of judges for the opportunity to win a cash prize of $2,000 to further their mission. Topics being discussed this year include cost of living, historic documentation, education, and nonprofit partnerships. The event is $15 for Nashville Junior Chamber Members and $20 for non-members.

Attendees must register here. Admission includes parking, food, and beverages. A portion of the proceeds from Pitch Nashville will benefit the Nashville Junior Chamber’s Charity of the Year, Special Olympics of Tennessee.

The event will be held February 28, 2022 6-8 p.m. CT at StudioBank, 124 12th Ave S #400, Nashville, TN 37203

Harry Allen, Courtney Pouge, and Deana Ivey are serving as judges for the competition. Allen is the Co-Founder and Chief Relationship Officer of Studio Bank; Ivey is the President of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation; and, Pouge is the Economic and Community Development Director at the Mayor’s Office.