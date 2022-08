Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–The Nashville NAACP will recognize seven local teachers for outstanding service during an event Sept. 3, 2022. The event will be held at 1 p.m. at the Pruitt Library.

Teachers who will be recognized are: Christopher Blackmon (Cane Ridge), Brittany Edmonson (Pearl Cohn), Deborah Dangerfield (Rock Springs), Ashley Brooke James (Triluna), Carlisa Patterson (MNPS), Ri’an Murphy Wilson (Purpose Preparatory Academy), and Joi Mitchell (Taylor Stratton).