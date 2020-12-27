Nashville officers hailed as heroes for evacuating residents during bombing

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has identified six officers whose actions they say saved lives during the Christmas Day bomb explosion in downtown Nashville.

The six officers have been identified as:

Officer Brenna Hosey, who has been with the department for 4 years;

Officer James Luellen, who has been with the department for 3 years;

Officer Michael Sipos, who has been with the department for 16-months;

Officer Amanda Topping, who has been with the department for 21 months;

Officer James Wells, who has been with the department for 21-months; and

Sergeant Timothy Miller, who has been with the department for 11 years.

MNPD says the officers worked to evacuate people on 2nd Avenue in the city. Both Mayor John Cooper and Chief of Police John Drake called them heroes during a press conference on Friday.