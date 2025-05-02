NASHVILLE PRIDE ANNOUNCES THE 2025 FESTIVAL ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP FEATURING KIM PETRAS, 4 NON BLONDES, BIG FREEDIA, JAKE WESLEY ROGERS, THE KNOCKS & DRAGONETTE PLUS MORE JUNE 27-29

New this year, a Friday Night Concert featuring Kim Petras and Estelle has been added for the biggest Pride celebration in Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TN (4/30/2025) — The Nashville Pride Festival and Parade proudly presented by Nashville CARES will feature more than 135 entertainers across three stages at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in downtown Nashville.

This year’s festival kicks off with a Friday Night Concert on June 27 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Taking the stage for this night is Grammy-winning pop princess Kim Petras, who is bringing her high energy show to Nashville for a can’t-miss moment. The concert will also feature Grammy award winner Estelle best known for her smash hit “American Boy”. Joining them on stage will be singer and songwriter Empress Of plus Kylie Sonique Love, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6.

The Festival on Saturday June 28 and Sunday June 29 will feature 4 Non Blondes with iconic singer and songwriter Linda Perry, rapper, performer and cultural icon, Big Freedia with Nashville in Harmony, pop singer-songwriter, Jake Wesley Rogers, The Knocks & Dragonette and GAYLE best known for the smash hit “abcdefu”.

The Stonewall Stage will feature Adhara Bull, Seymour Chilton plus more than 50 other drag performances throughout the weekend. At the Rainbow Stage, attendees will enjoy diverse acts set to light up the stage including powerhouse performances by rising pop sensation Layna and genre-blending artist Sinclair. The full festival line up is at NashvillePride.org.

Along with the full slate of entertainment the festival also features Nashville’s favorite food trucks, fabulous cocktails, art installations perfect for photo ops and dedicated areas for kids of all ages. Plus, there will be a marketplace with more than 240 vendors featuring local businesses, unique handmade goods, apparel and art, along with community organizations dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ initiatives and advocacy efforts across Middle Tennessee.

“The 2025 Nashville Pride Festival & Parade brings together artists, allies and advocates in a powerful show of unity to create a celebration that is safe, joyful and inclusive. We can’t do it without our community. This year’s festival is a love letter to everyone who continues to fight, dance, organize and believe,” said Tina Tousignant, President of the Nashville Pride Board of Directors. “At a time of growing division, Nashville Pride sends a clear message: LGBTQ+ people belong here. Pride is a reminder of our roots, our rights, and our refusal to be pushed back into the shadows. Together, we show the world that in Nashville, love will always win.”

General Admission tickets for the Friday Night Concert are $45 or attendees can have an elevated experience with the VIP option for $125. Tickets for the festival on Saturday and Sunday are $10 per day, with a number of VIP options. Tickets will go on sale Friday May 2 at 10 am CST at NashvillePride.org.

Select artists are available for interviews upon request leading up to the festival, as well as during the festival. Please reach out to Tracie Hitz at Tracie@GoodNeighborFestivals.com for interview inquiries. To apply for a Nashville Pride Festival Media Pass, please visit nashvillepride.org/media-opportunities.

The 2025 Nashville Pride Festival is presented by Nashville CARES and supported by AllianceBernstein, Bridgestone, Fairline Hotel, Freddie, Journeys, Music City PrEP Clinic, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation, NPS Pharmacy, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Virgin Hotels, W Nashville and WSMV 4. For a full list of sponsors visit NashvillePride.org/Sponsors.

2025 Nashville Pride Media Kit (LINK)

About Nashville Pride

Nashville Pride is a celebration recognizing the past struggles and future possibilities of the LGBTQ+ community. Beyond that, Nashville Pride is a nonprofit organization focused on creating community and hosting various events for the Nashville and Middle Tennessee LGBTQ+ community.

Nashville Pride is working to achieve equal rights for all LGBTQ+ persons, which requires year-round efforts. When the Festival and Parade aren’t lining Nashville’s streets with love, color, and acceptance, the Nashville Pride board is engaging our community, coordinating advocacy and allyship, promoting diversity and inclusivity, and calling our local community to action.

The first Nashville Pride Parade was officially organized in June 1988, but pride events in the city of Nashville date back more than 50 years.

About Kim Petras

Kim Petras is a German pop singer and songwriter known for her catchy hooks, bold fashion, and high-energy performances. She began releasing music independently in the late 2010s and quickly gained a global following with hits like “Heart to Break” and “I Don’t Want It at All.” Her debut album, Clarity (2019), showcased a blend of electronic pop and emotional lyricism, earning critical acclaim. In 2022, she achieved major mainstream success with the chart-topping single “Unholy,” a collaboration with Sam Smith. Petras has continued to evolve as an artist, recognized for her distinctive voice and innovative pop sound.

About 4 Non Blondes

4 Non Blondes rock band best known for their 1993 global hit, “What’s Up?” Fronted by powerhouse vocalist and songwriter Linda Perry, the band blended alternative rock with raw emotion and bold feminist energy. Their debut (and only) album, Bigger, Better, Faster, More!, became a defining soundtrack of the ’90s. Though the band disbanded shortly after their breakthrough, Perry went on to become a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer for artists like Pink, Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani. 4 Non Blondes remain iconic for their queer visibility, rebellious spirit and unforgettable anthems.

About Big Freedia

Big Freedia is a New Orleans-born rapper, performer and cultural icon widely credited with bringing bounce music—a high-energy subgenre of hip-hop—to the mainstream. Known as the Queen of Bounce, she has collaborated with global superstars like Beyoncé (“Formation,” “Break My Soul”) and Drake (“Nice for What”), while also making waves with her own infectious tracks and unforgettable live shows. A proud and outspoken member of the LGBTQ+ community, Big Freedia is a trailblazer for queer visibility in music, celebrated for her larger-than-life personality, unmatched stage presence and unwavering commitment to self-expression.

About Jake Wesley Rogers

Jake Wesley Rogers was nominated for a GLAAD award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist where he had a show-stopping performance at the ceremony. Elton John asked Jake to perform with Grammy award winner Brandi Carlile at his feted 30th annual Oscar-viewing AIDS foundation benefit and was the opening act for the Panic! At the Disco arena tour. He is signed to Facet Records, which is an imprint of Warner Records, Jake remains an artist with a melody and a message, including in his breakout single “Lavender Forever” and the beloved songs from his 2021 EP, Pluto.