The following statement is from the campaign of Justin Jones for State House Representative District 52:

“Last week, we joined with over a thousand in the streets of Nashville from the Tennessee Capitol to City Hall, shouting loud and clear that ABORTION IS HEALTHCARE. The SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a disturbing attack on human rights and the fight is just starting. An attack on one is an attack on all. From community organizer to State House Representative of District 52, I will continue to fight for human rights and the rights of women.”

