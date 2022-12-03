NASHVILLE, TN (Friday, December 2, 2022) – Nashville Repertory Theatre is delighted to present Elf the Musical. Based on one of the most beloved holiday films, Elf the Musical transforms onto the stage at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s James K. Polk Theater, 505 Deaderick Street, from Wednesday, December 21st, 2022, through Sunday, January 1st, 2023. For ticket and showtime information, visit www.nashvillerep.org.

“Nashville Rep is proud to offer a little bit of something for everyone on our season,” says Executive Director, Drew Ogle. “We originally planned to present this large, family musical during our 2020 season, which was derailed by the pandemic. To finally bring it to the stage after two years feels like the biggest Christmas wish fulfilled!”

Photos of Brian Charles Rooney and Meggan Utech by Jonathan Snorten

Elf the Musical follows Buddy, who mistakenly crawled into Santa’s bag of gifts as a baby and was transported to the North Pole. Raised as an elf, he is unaware that he is actually human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. Just like the 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf is a modern-day holiday classic sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

“The movie Elf has become a holiday tradition for many, and we’re having fun bringing this popular holiday movie to life onstage,” says director Micah-Shane Brewer. “This is a fantastic cast and artistic team, and we’re excited to have a big fun musical to present for the holiday season. All kids young and old are going to be enchanted with this hilarious and heartfelt story of Buddy the Elf.”

Nashville Rep’s production stars Brian Charles Rooney, making his Nashville Rep debut as the beloved elf Buddy. Joining Buddy on his adventures are Nashville favorites Meggan Utech as Jovie, James Crawford as Walter Hobbs, and Bakari King as Santa Claus. Also, making their Nashville Rep debuts are Carrie Brewer as Emily Hobbs and James Heinrichs as Michael Hobbs.

The ensemble of colorful elves include Brian Best, Katie Bruno, Elizabeth Burrow, Alex Dee, Ja’Naye Flanagan, Ian Frazier, Nate Gilanyi, Ray Gleaves, Alex Hillaker, LaDarra Jackel, Kambri King, Allison Little, Christine McNeal Toole, Michaela McGarel, David Murphy, Scott Rice, Marin Rorex, Melissa Steadman Hart, Sheldon Thomas, Elle Wesley, and Garris Wimmer.

The creative team for Elf the Musical brings back Randy Craft as music director and Christie Zimmerman as choreographer who alongside Brewer hemmed Mary Poppins, which became the highest grossing musical in Nashville Rep history. Elf the Musical also includes scenic design by Gary C. Hoff, costume design by Lori Gann-Smith, lighting design by Dalton Hamilton, sound design by Mark Zuckerman, projections design by Cody Stockstill, props by Lauren Yawn-Kell, and stage management by Randy Lawson.

“What better way to celebrate the holidays than by bringing the entire family to see Elf the Musical? The holidays are all about traditions and bringing your family to the theatre is a great tradition to add to your celebration!” adds Brewer.

Nashville Repertpry Theatre’s production of Elf the Musical is presented by Amazon. The Rep is so grateful to them for making the Sparklejollytwinklejingley happen!

The remainder of Nashville Rep’s season includes one of the greatest American plays of all time August Wilson’s Fences March 3 -5, 2023, the stage adaption of the beloved novel The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time March 24 – April 2, 2023, and closing the season with the intimate musical Violet May 12 -21, 2023. For Nashville Repertory season tickets and showtime information, visit www.nashvillerep.org or www.tpac.org.

The Nashville Rep has been named Best Professional Theatre by the Nashville Scene, Best Local Theatre by The Tennessean, Largest Arts Organization by Nashville Business Journal, and recognized by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County for 35 years of service to the community. The Rep’s shows, actors, directors, and designers have been honored by Nfocus, Nashville Scene, The Tennessean, andthe First Night Awards.

