The Nashville Soccer Club celebrated the progress of its stadium construction by holding a steel beam ceremony. Although the event was held virtually, athletes and fans alike watched as the first beam was installed for the new MLS stadium at The Fairgrounds Nashville. That beam weighed 2,800 pounds, and throughout the construction, over 13 million pounds of steel will be used. Although the process was a contentious one, plans are moving forward and the stadium is set to open in May of 2022.