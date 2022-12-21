Nashville, TENN – Nashville Smiles Up, a premier provider of dental care in Nashville, Tennessee, has recently expanded its services to include 24-hour emergency dental care.

This means that no matter what time of day it is, you can get the emergency dental care you need.

The clinic is now open for emergency care from 5 pm to 8 am Tuesday through Saturday and is available 24 hours on Sunday and Monday. This makes Nashville Smiles Up the first dental clinic in Nashville to offer 24-hour emergency services.

“It is important to have a 24-hour emergency dental service available because patients should have the opportunity to access immediate dental care without incurring unnecessary medical bills, and without having to miss important work hours to get dental work done,” says Dr. Drake Dudley, founder of Nashville Smiles Up. “Our emergency services have been very successful and impactful in the Nashville community and surrounding areas. We have already provided many important emergency dental services for patients in need.”

In addition to its emergency services, Nashville Smiles Up offers a full range of dental procedures, from general checkups and fillings to cosmetic procedures and dental implants. Their team of highly skilled technicians is led by Dr. Dudley and provides individualized care to every patient. Nashville Smiles Up is committed to making its services as accessible and convenient as possible and is proud to offer 24-hour emergency services. “Our team is dedicated to offering a customer experience that is unmatched,” says Dr. Dudley.

If you’re in need of emergency dental care in Nashville, don’t hesitate to contact Nashville Smiles Up. They’re here to help you get the care you need, no matter what time of day it is.

For more information about Nashville Smiles Up and their expanded emergency services, visit their website at www.nashvillesmilesup.com.