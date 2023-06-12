MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Nashville Superspeedway, Rackley Roofing and the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University are teaming up for the second year in a row to support mutual efforts to honor active-duty troops and assist student veterans.

The organizations are focusing their efforts during the 2023 NASCAR race weekend on the Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, set for Friday, June 23.

Nashville Superspeedway will allow MTSU students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters to purchase discounted tickets to the Rackley Roofing 200, with a portion of the ticket proceeds to support the Daniels Center. Rackley Roofing will match the donation total generated by the sale of the discounted tickets. The discounted tickets for the Friday race can be purchased at www.mtsu.edu/superspeedway.

“I am so very pleased that this win-win-win relationship with the Nashville Superspeedway, Rackley Roofing and the Daniels Center continues to thrive,” said MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee. “It’s a great opportunity for all of us to not only support our student veterans, but also encourage our community to take part in the excitement of race weekend at Friday’s night race.”

The June 23 race begins at 7 p.m. and gates open to the public at 4 p.m. Free parking is available at the superspeedway.

Rackley Roofing, established in 1974, has five locations throughout the state and is based in Carthage, Tennessee. Curtis Sutton, owner and CEO of Rackley Roofing, is also part owner of the Rackley WAR No. 25 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, which is driven by Matt DiBenedetto. Michelle Boykin, Rackley’s chief operating officer, is an alumna of MTSU, graduating from the Jennings A. Jones College of Business with an accounting degree in 2006.

“Rackley Roofing is excited to once again partner with Nashville Superspeedway and the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center by matching the sale of the discounted tickets at the upcoming Rackley 200,” Sutton said. “Any time Rackley, as an organization, can give back to our active-duty military and student veterans, we are humbled and honored to do so. We look forward to seeing everyone at the home track on Friday, June 23, and hope to have a great turnout for this event!”

Both Sutton and Matt Greci, the superspeedway’s senior vice president and general manager, have visited the MTSU campus and toured the Daniels Center at the invitation of retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Huber, MTSU’s senior adviser for veterans and leadership initiatives.

“We are so proud to be a part of the incredible fibers of Middle Tennessee, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support the Daniels Center and its efforts to honor active-duty troops and assist student veterans,” Greci said.

The Daniels Center enables the over 1,200 military-connected student population at MTSU to have a one-stop shop to meet a variety of academic needs. It allows military-connected students to study, gather and get help from fellow veterans, who will serve as peer advisors and sponsors. It is also a resource for veterans and their families without the restriction or requirement to be students, faculty or staff at MTSU.

Huber founded the center in 2015 and led the drive to name it after its lead patrons, country music legend Charlie Daniels and his wife, Hazel. Daniels remained an avid support of the center up until his death in the summer of 2020, and his wife continues that legacy.

“The Daniels Center, our veterans and their precious military family members are thankful for their true partnerships with both Rackley and the superspeedway,” Huber said. “Our military appreciate and can easily relate to the high-velocity skills, personal stamina and essential pit crew teamwork required for race success.”

MTSU’s Army ROTC Color Guard will present the colors before the start of the Rackley Roofing 200 on Friday, June 23, and the Daniels Center will be recognized before the start of each race as part of the superspeedway’s recognition to active duty troops and veterans. The center will also have a booth throughout the weekend in the Fan Zone, located outside the main gate.

The Friday race will be followed by the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 24, and the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 25. Visit the Nashville Superspeedway website for details on those races.

In addition to working with the superspeedway, the Daniels Center has taken part in military recognition efforts by other Nashville brands, including the Nashville Predators, the Nashville Sounds, Grand Ole Opry and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

To find out more about the Daniels Center, go to https://mtsu.edu/military