The Nashville Symphony’s annual Let Freedom Sing concert honors the life, legacy and triumphs of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement. This free annual celebration features classical works and popular songs that affirm equal rights and social justice.
PERFORMERS: Nashville Symphony | Dr. Jeffery Ames, conductor | Celebration Chorus | Celebration Youth Chorus | Margaret Campbelle-Holman, Celebration Youth Chorus Co-Director | Nita Smith, Celebration Youth Chorus Co-Director | Odessa Settles, Celebration Chorus Manager | Dave Ragland, Celebration Chorus Director | Dr. Destiny O. Birdsong, poet | NaGuanda Nobles, soprano
PROGRAM
J. Rosamond Johnson | Arr. Roland Carter – Lift Every Voice and Sing
James Williams – Fanfare for Life
Traditional Spiritual | Arr. Joseph Joubert and Linda Twine – Wade in the Water
George Walker – Lyric for Strings
Traditional Spiritual – Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
Jeffery L. Ames – In Remembrance
Bryson Finney | Christopher Blackmon | Orch. Jerry Lackey – We Are Nashville
Traditional Spiritual | Arr. Brandon Boyd – Until I Reach My Home
Traditional Spiritual | Arr. Roy Ringwald – We Shall Overcome
