The Nashville Symphony’s annual Let Freedom Sing concert honors the life, legacy and triumphs of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement. This free annual celebration features classical works and popular songs that affirm equal rights and social justice.

PERFORMERS: Nashville Symphony | Dr. Jeffery Ames, conductor | Celebration Chorus | Celebration Youth Chorus | Margaret Campbelle-Holman, Celebration Youth Chorus Co-Director | Nita Smith, Celebration Youth Chorus Co-Director | Odessa Settles, Celebration Chorus Manager | Dave Ragland, Celebration Chorus Director | Dr. Destiny O. Birdsong, poet | NaGuanda Nobles, soprano

PROGRAM

J. Rosamond Johnson | Arr. Roland Carter – Lift Every Voice and Sing

James Williams – Fanfare for Life

Traditional Spiritual | Arr. Joseph Joubert and Linda Twine – Wade in the Water

George Walker – Lyric for Strings

Traditional Spiritual – Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Jeffery L. Ames – In Remembrance

Bryson Finney | Christopher Blackmon | Orch. Jerry Lackey – We Are Nashville

Traditional Spiritual | Arr. Brandon Boyd – Until I Reach My Home

Traditional Spiritual | Arr. Roy Ringwald – We Shall Overcome

For information about reserving tickets for groups, please contact tickets@nashvillesymphony.org.