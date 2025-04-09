Nashville Technology Council names Dr. Ashutosh Singhal CDO of the year

The Greater Nashville Technology Council named Ashutosh Singhal, Ph.D., chief data officer of the year at the NTC 2025 Awards.

Dr. Singhal is the chief data officer and associate vice president, clinical data stewardship for the Meharry Enterprise Data and Analytics Division. He is also an assistant professor, biomedical data science at the Meharry School of Applied Computational Sciences.

An excited and grateful Dr. Singhal reflected on the significance of his role after receiving the guitar shaped award. “Meharry is leading in data science and AI applications and serving the underserved population in greater Nashville, and being the chief data officer position gives me a lot of opportunities to bring that impact,” he said.

The NTC Chief Data Officer of the Year award recognizes the top Chief Data Officer in Middle Tennessee who has demonstrated leadership, driven innovation and delivered value to the organization through the use of data analytics, data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

A visionary data leader with more than 25 years in biomedical data science and healthcare innovation, Dr. Singhal drives initiatives leveraging AI, machine learning and data analytics to promote health equity, securing substantial amounts of funding. He is dedicated to advancing data infrastructure, fostering innovation, mentoring talent, and driving transformative healthcare solutions.

As chief data officer, he led the successful migration of Meharry’s clinical data to the Meharry Azure cloud environment. His team hosts and manages the Azure cloud, enabling the EDA to support the College’s clinical operations and research enterprise with technology and tools such as advanced AI and machine learning techniques.

Dr. Singhal has also provided valuable business intelligence and data analytics for Meharry Medical Group’s clinical operations. The projects include a health gap analyses for a new clinic and urgent care center, as well as an operational dashboard to support business decisions for each Meharry clinic.

He is also pursuing a National Institutes of Health AIM AHEAD funded project to develop a robust data AI governance framework at Meharry that will enhance transparency, accountability and effectiveness in AI-driven clinical decision-making.

The NTC awards is an annual event dedicated to connecting, uniting, developing and promoting Middle Tennessee’s rich community of developers and technology entrepreneurs, enthusiasts and institutions with awards in 15 categories.