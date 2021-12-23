Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Nashville’s first Whataburger location is now scheduled to open January 5, 2022.

Located at the corner of Old Hickory Blvd and Juarez Drive in Hermitage, the Texas staple was originally planned to open in the fall of 2021. The location now has a sign that says it will open January 5th.

According to a manager, the original opening of December 13 was pushed back due to ongoing construction.

The Hermitage location will be the first of serval locations planned for Middle Tennessee.

Whataburger has announced it will open restaurants in Murfreesboro, Gallatin and Mt. Juliet, the latest of several locations planned for Middle Tennessee.

The company announced plans to hire over 200 local employees this year, and over 1,300 by the end of 2022.

Founded more than 70 years ago, Whataburger now has more than 840 locations across 10 states, operating 24/7, 364 days a year.

Those interested in working at Whataburger in the Nashville area can get more information on its competitive salaries, benefits and career-advancement opportunities at whataburger.com/careers.