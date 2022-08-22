NASHVILLE, TN – In the era of pandemic and world conflict, as we all try to protect our mental health and cope with uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that we be there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. Residents from Nashville, TN, will be joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to draw attention to the suicide prevention movement.

The 13th annual Nashville Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by the Tennessee chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP-TN), will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 9:00 am at Nashville’s iconic and historic Centennial Park. This gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025. Details and registration can be found at afsp.org/Nashville.

“Suicide touches one in five American families. By connecting and sharing our stories with each other, we will keep going in the fight to stop suicide,” said Paul Augusyniak, chair of the Tennessee chapter, adding, “Together, our community sends the message that you are never alone, that healing is possible, and when we connect, we create hope. Together, we keep going.”

“We are planning a meaningful and uplifting event for those who’ve lost loved ones to suicide and those who struggle with suicide and support the cause of suicide prevention,” said Nashville OOTD Walk Co-Chair Brenda Williams-Denbo.

“This being Nashville, the day will include live music, of course, as well as speakers, children’s activities, vendors and partners who support suicide prevention, and breakfast will be available for purchase from The Donut Distillery,” said Co-Chair Angelynn Edwards, adding that leashed pets are also welcome.

The Nashville Out of the Darkness Walk is one of hundreds of AFSP Walk events being held nationwide this year.

“We can all learn new ways to help each other save lives,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “By joining an Out of the Darkness Experience, you can show people that we are strong, we are resilient, and we are hopeful. Together, we can create a culture that’s smart about mental health.

To donate or join this event, visit afsp.org/Nashville.

