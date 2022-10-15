By Mac Arthur Howard III

NASHVILLE,TN— Free up your weekend, music lovers, because Sunday, October 16 is the eleventh anniversary of the Jazz on the Cumberland Concert Series.

Nationally ranked as the number one destination for jazz music for eight years, Jazz On the

Cumberland has been an event where lovers of the historical genre—or just good music—can come together to see and hear the best Nashville has to offer.

“It makes me more excited every single month that we have it,” said event founder and head, Victor Chatman. “We get music aficionados and lovers from all over the country and being listed as one of the top five “must-do” things in Nashville is an amazing feeling and honor.”

Originally inspired by Chatman’s experience with other cities having regular concerts, Chatman reached out to Metro Parks about bringing his vision to Nashville. Now, artists ranging from local performers to regional and national acts will be performing for the waiting crowd. And the best part? Attendance is completely free.

“Metro Parks and I already had a history from my work on the Brown Bag Concert series in

Centennial Park,” said Chatman. “So when I pitched them this new idea based on jazz, they

were all for it and we’ve watched it grow into something amazing over the years.”

As the name suggests, the event will be held at the Nashville Cumberland Park, right next to the Titans Nissan Stadium. It will be open to all ages and most pets and will have a variety of food trucks and concession vendors, plenty of space for visitors to enjoy the music and themselves, and even a “Kids’ Fun Play Zone” with a perfect view of the stage for parents.

Much of the proceeds and exposure from concessions and performances will be going towards the Youth Music Education Program.

“It’s a family friendly event for all comers,” Chatman said. “We hope to see all types of music lovers every month. Young and old, experienced and new. We want everyone to come out and see the stage and hear the music.”

Jazz on the Cumberland will be held Sunday, October 16 at Cumberland Park in Nashville, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. To learn more or inquire about being a performer or vendor visit

Victorchatman.com.