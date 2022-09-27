NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The National Museum of African American Music

(NMAAM) announces a new exhibit with Grammy award-winning rapper, songwriter, and

executive, Lil Wayne. NMAAM will host an event for local college students to view the artifacts first and engage in a celebration and lecture discussion presented by Vanderbilt professors for the artist. The exhibit includes personally donated artifacts from Lil Wayne and will honor his upcoming 40th birthday on September 27, 2022.

Lil Wayne is the first Hip-Hop artist to support the museum’s mission and values with a fully curated set of artifacts. The exhibit will feature his ‘Rap Album of the Year’ Grammy, BET ‘I Am Hip-Hop’ Award, attire from classic moments along with other significant items, including his first handwritten letter from Rikers, Tha Block Is Hot CD and more.

“I’m very grateful to work with NMAAM and show students how Hip-Hop has been so

influential on the culture,” said Lil Wayne. “Shout out to NMAAM for all the birthday love.”

In addition to the exhibit unveiling, the students will have the opportunity to hear from Lil

Wayne virtually. The unveiling will feature live music and interactive engagement for students to record themselves to Lil Wayne’s lyrics in the Museum’s Rap Booth and talk about his impact on American music and their lives. NMAAM will host a live-streamed open lecture on the impact of Lil Wayne presented by Vanderbilt professors Dr. Gillum Sharpley, Associate Chair of African American & Diaspora Studies and Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Centennial Chair and University Distinguished Professor of African American and Diaspora Studies as part of special topics in Humanities, Dr. King to Lil Wayne.

Although the lecture is part of a pre-existing class, NMAAM in partnership with Vanderbilt

will post the discussion to students who sign-up to attend the lecture in person at the Museum and can view the live stream on NMAAM’s Facebook.

“We are thrilled to honor and feature Lil Wayne and start our relationship with such a

generous donation,” said H. Beecher Hicks, III, president & CEO of NMAAM. “On the heels

of Mr. Carter expressing his interest in partnering with us, we found out that ten years ago (on Carter’s 30th birthday (September 27, 2012)), he became the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100, with 109 songs. What better way to celebrate his 40th than by commemorating his accomplished career with an exhibit to honor over 25 years of impacting the music we listen to and the multiple genres he has shaped, along with the story we tell here at NMAAM.”

This special exhibit will be on display until December 27th. To visit the museum, visit the

Museum’s website nmaam.org to purchase tickets and learn more.

The National Museum of African American Music is the only museum in the world dedicated solely to preserving African American music traditions and celebrating the central role African Americans have played in shaping American music. Based in Nashville, Tenn., the museum shares the story of the American soundtrack by integrating history and interactive technology to honor the musical heroes of African American music of the past and the present. For more information, please visit www.blackmusicmuseum.org.

