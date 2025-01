Nashville, Tenn.-Metro Water Services notified customers of a 2.6% rate increase effective January 1, 2025. The increase was seen referenced in December billing statements.

Nashville Electric Service rates went up in October to cover a 2.9% increase from TVA along with their “normal” rate adjustments to cover equipment.

NES is recommending residents sign up for “balanced billing” using their online form. Residents needing heat bill help can also contact Metro Action Commission.