Research suggests that Black families have an estimated one-eighth of the wealth that White families have.

Author Dr. Edmund H. Moore is on a mission to helping families with learning how to secure a financially sound future.

Moore’s latest book Financial Freedom focuses on building financial wellness for families. It covers the steps and processes to acquire, grow, protect, and transfer wealth to generations.

“This book is an easy read, and it enables readers to grasp and apply the financial concepts over one’s lifetime, “ said Dr. Edmund H. Moore.

Financial Freedom comes on the heels of Moore’s debut book “With A Father’s Love,” a compilation of letters he wrote to his then young daughters for 52 weeks after his wife of fifteen years unexpectedly filed for divorce.

Moreover, Financial Freedom is intended to be a reference for the life cycle of one’s family.

ABOUT DR. EDMUND H. MOORE:

Dr. Edmund H. Moore resides in Dayton, Ohio. Dr. Moore is employed by the U.S. Air Force as an engineer. He is active in his community through his involvement with the Omega Baptist Church. He is a devoted member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and is an active member of the alumni chapter of FAMU, and many other affiliations. When he is not spending time with his daughters, he enjoys playing golf, reading, and helping others.

For more information, see www.EdmundHMoore.com.