Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–In a city that loves murals – here’s a new one for you!

Aptly titled, Big Tickets is a 5,775-square-foot love letter to Nashville’s rich and diverse history of music making.

Sited in Wedgewood Houston just past the Nashville City Cemetery along 4th Avenue at The Nashville Warehouse Co., the mural tells a bigger (and often untold) story about Nashville’s integral role in shaping all genres of music. Big Tickets is a large-scale collage of 62 real concert stubs from shows involving over 120 artists. The piece is a creative collaboration between three local teams: Adventurous Journeys, Studio Delger, and Eastside Murals.

Facts About Big Tickets:

The mural consists of eight 8×50’ panels hand-painted by Eastside Murals over 120 days.

Big Tickets is composed of 62 concert stubs from iconic Nashville shows spanning various genres and decades and venues old and current, from Muther’s Music Emporium and 328 Performance Hall to Starwood Amphitheater and Ryman Auditorium.

The tickets span from the early 1900s through the present day, mapping iconic moments in Nashville history across genres, taking particular inspiration from the history of United Record Pressing on Chestnut Street.

The piece references over 120 artists, some with personal connections to the neighborhood, such as a 1914 Fisk Jubilee show at The Ryman to honor the legacy of an original Fisk Jubilee singer laid to rest at the cemetery next door and the 1972 Rolling Stones tour which featured 22-year-old Stevie Wonder who went on to press Superstition at United Record Pressing.

Featured artists include The Allman Brothers Band, Bob Seger, Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Etta James, George Clinton, Guns n’ Roses, Jack White, John Prine, Loretta Lynn, Mavis Staples, Muddy Waters, Radiohead, The Rolling Stones, Run DMC, and Stevie Wonder.

Video: Sam Cooke Ticket (Video Credit: Erik Doty)

“Big Tickets builds upon the incredible texture and artistic identity of Wedgewood Houston, specifically celebrating some of the music history that makes this neighborhood unique. Nashville’s more than country music and we’re excited to showcase that diversity.” Lesley Florie, SVP, Brand Identity | Adventurous Journeys