New resources available for Nashville residents impacted by January winter storm

NASHVILLE, TN – New resources are available to assist Nashville and Davidson County residents impacted by the winter storm. Mayor Freddie O’Connell joined key partners on Friday to ensure Nashvillians have a full picture of the resources available and the work underway to Restore Nashville.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell said Friday, “I want Nashvillians to know help is still available. It’s expanding, and work is continuing to Restore Nashville from the lingering impacts of the storm.”

New resources available

Nashville will reopen applications for Metro Action Commission’s Emergency Winter Housing Assistance Program which offers mortgage, rental, or newly added utility assistance on April 27.

Just over $700,000 is available for any Davidson County resident who has proof of hardship like loss of work, hotel expenses or property damage.

To apply: Nashville.gov/MAC

A major disaster declaration for Winter Storm Fern expands available aid through FEMA Individual Assistance for residents of 29 impacted Tennessee counties.

Individual Assistance can help eligible survivors with disaster-related expenses such as temporary housing, home repairs, replacement of essential personal property, and other serious disaster related needs.

Tennesseans can apply for individual assistance by: Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov Calling 800-621-3362 Using the FEMA App



Small Business Administration to offer loans for impacted business owners.

They have made several disaster loans available. Those are loans for physical damage to the property. Loans for economic injury – if your bottom line was hit. And home disaster loans to owners or renters needing to repair personal property, including vehicles.

Some of these loans can be up to $2 million.

To apply go to lending.sbg.gov.

Previously existing resources still available:

Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) continues to distribute funds to 10 non-profit partners who are offering direct aid to Nashvillians.

3900 Nashvillians have asked for help through the needs tracker.

Share your needs by calling 2-1-1.

$2.3 million raised to help those impacted. $1.2 million has already helped 1800 families

Volunteers needed for clean-up efforts

1,000 residents still need help cleaning up debris in the largest clean-up effort Hands-On Nashville has ever responded to.

Hands-On Nashville is seeking volunteers. Sign up at HoN.org.

So far: 117 volunteer-led cleanups 826 volunteers serving for 2,446 hours

Quotable: “Nashville’s recovery depends on neighbors helping neighbors,” Hands-On Nashville CEO Lori Shinton.

Deadline to get debris to curb

NDOT sets April 19 deadline to get debris to curb before department makes a final trip around the city picking up remaining debris. Contractors have picked up 163,000 dump truck loads so far.