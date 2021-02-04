New Smart Tech Helps Stop COVID Spread In Nursing Homes 

A new technology is protecting the elderly.

A smart nursing-home technology from Israel’s Pangea IT integrates thermal imaging, video analytics, machine learning and biometric access control to protect the health, security and safety of residents and staff.

Pangea, which specializes in digital identity, security and e-payment solutions for governments and businesses, launched the new multisensory solution at a time when COVID-19 is taking a heavy toll on residential facilities for seniors.

The integrated system can handle a large variety of scenarios — from tracing contacts that might spread COVID-19 infections to preventing unauthorized access to the homes to detecting falls or violence toward the residents.

It also provides real-time information for family members, helping to secure fast, personalized and high-quality service to each resident.

“The pandemic has focused attention on the needs of nursing homes where monitoring is critical in order to protect residents and enable rapid contact tracing to prevent spreading of the virus,” said Assaf Kaminer, executive vice president at Herzliya-based Pangea.

Monitoring was important even before the pandemic and has now become crucial for nursing homes and assisted living facilities, he said.

A pilot of Pangea’s monitoring system has begun at a 200-bed Israeli nursing home.

Based on the results of that trial, the company plans to focus on markets in North America and Europe.

