NMAAM Announces New Talent and Sponsors for Black Music Month Events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The National Museum of African American Music adds to an all-star lineup for its Black Music Month events with Eric Roberson, Anthony Hamilton, Vince Gill, Bobby Brown, Bevy Smith and Misa Hylton, with more to come. Nissan joins Amazon as presenting sponsor for the weekend, with Hallmark Mahogany, AARP, HCA and Sony signing on as new sponsors.

New Talent

For the Celebration of Legends Benefit Concert that will kick off the museum’s events on June 17 and be streamed online via YouTube and BlackMusicMonth.com, NMAAM has named artists who will perform or pay tribute to musical greats Chaka Khan, Quincy Jones, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and the Fisk Jubilee Singers. Tribute or performer artists will include Anthony Hamilton, Avery Sunshine, BeBe Winans, Brian Courtney Wilson, Christian Scott, Cory Henry, MAJOR., Mr. TalkBox, Raheem DeVaughn, Ruby Amanfu, Syleena Johnson and Tweet, with more to come. Angela Yee will be the host for the evening, and KevOnStage, Karen Civil and Danielle Young will be the hosts for NMAAM’s Red Carpet experience.

GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Eric Roberson has also joined the Legends celebration as the event’s creative production director. Known as Erro, Roberson has more than three decades of experience in the entertainment industry, including recognitions and honors from the Soul Train Awards, BET Awards and more. As a producer and writer, he has provided his creative flair to projects with such notable artists as Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild, Charlie Wilson, Dwele and Vivian Green.

“Black Music Month’s mission is to honor and highlight the musical legacies of Black artists and to educate the world on the impact of their contributions to American music culture,” Roberson said. “What better way to showcase this than with performances and tributes to these Black music icons?”

This year’s benefit concert will be streamed online on NMAAM’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/thenmaam. Those interested in viewing online can subscribe at BlackMusicMonth.com.

New Sponsorships

Nissan joins Amazon as a presenting sponsor for NMAAM’s Black Music Month celebrations as the museum expands its roster of partnerships.

“Nissan is committed to supporting our Middle Tennessee community in meaningful ways,” said Allyson Witherspoon, vice president and chief marketing officer at Nissan U.S. “NMAAM represents what meaningful change can look like. Through their mission, their programming and their dedication to giving back to Nashville, they are a showcase for how the arts can spur positive change. We’re honored to be partnering with NMAAM and look forward to making Black Music Month a success.”

Along with Nissan, Hallmark Mahogany, AARP, HCA and Sony have also signed on as corporate sponsors for the weekend.

“AARP is proud to collaborate with Music City’s NMAAM to preserve the lasting contributions that African Americans have made on music genres around the world,” Edna Kane Williams, executive vice president/chief diversity officer at AARP. “Black Music Month is an essential time for all to reminisce, enjoy and celebrate the cultural influence of this legacy.”

“Hallmark Mahogany honors, celebrates and enhances relationships between families and friends by capturing what is most beloved and valued about Black culture,” said Alexis Kerr, vice president of Hallmark Mahogany. “Music is an important part of that culture, and it connects us in an emotional and meaningful way, so it was clear that we needed to partner with NMAAM and this year’s Black Music Month celebrations.”

Rest of Weekend Lineup

The inaugural State of Black Music Summit will be a one-day, streamed event on Friday, June 18, featuring dynamic discourse and panels exploring the intersection of Black music, culture, sports, business and fashion with music industry leaders, artists and media personalities gracing the stage as panelists. Panelists will include Bevy Smith, Misa Hylton, YoYo, Mike Muse and Mumu Fresh, with more to come. This event will also feature the premiere of the State of Black Music podcast, as well as mark the release of the museum’s fourth State of Black Music report.

On Saturday, June 19, NMAAM will conclude the weekend of events with a dedication ceremony and a Juneteenth block party. Both events will be free and open to the public.

Fundraising Goal, Discounted Admission

NMAAM has set a goal of raising $1.2 million during Black Music Month and is calling on supporters and organizations to help them reach the goal. Donations and contributions made throughout the weekend will support NMAAM’s Museum Without Walls educational programs like My Music Matters, From Nothing to Something, and Sips and Stanzas, along with the museum’s future exhibitions and new programs.

In the spirit of celebration, NMAAM admission will be discounted on Saturday and Sunday, June 19 and 20. On those days, admission will be $19 for adults and $10 for children, seniors and military service members. Check the museum’s website or social media channels for the most up-to-date hours.