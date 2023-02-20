Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Members of Nashville Organized for Action and Hope (NOAH) will present budget requests at the regularly scheduled Metro Council on Tuesday, February 21.

NOAH urges members and all concerned citizens to show their support by attending a press

conference at 4:30 pm at Metro Courthouse Square, prior to the Council meeting.

“Every budget is a moral document,” explains NOAH President Rev. Edward Thompson. “We show who and what we value as a city by where we direct our financial resources.”

Since 2014, NOAH task forces have focused on identifying and dismantling elements of system racism and social/economic inequity. The organization is dedicated to protecting and improving the lives of our most vulnerable citizens to make Nashville just and fair for all those who live and work in the city.

During the public comments period before the meeting, representatives will present specific

dollar amounts identified by the task forces–Affordable Housing, Criminal Justice, Economic Equity and Jobs, and Education. The requests call for Metro to continue efforts to support justice and equity for citizens, both young and old, frequently marginalized and voiceless in public forums.