Obituary: Beverly Braswell Eubanks

Beverly Ann Braswell Eubanks, 79, of Memphis, Tennessee, a beloved mother, educator, and community member, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on October 28, 1945, at John Gaston Hospital, Beverly accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized in the Wolf River. She was a devoted member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, where her faith remained a guiding light throughout her life.

A proud graduate of Douglass High School’s Class of 1963, Beverly was a standout athlete and spirited cheerleader, known for her ability to get the crowd “up and roaring.” She also lent her voice to the Teen Town Singers, a group led by WDIA DJ AC “Moohah” Williams, showcasing her love for music and community. Beverly began her college journey at Mississippi Valley State University before transferring to Tennessee State University (TSU). In 1965, before completing her degree, she married her childhood sweetheart, James R. Eubanks, who was serving in the U.S. Army. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 1967 and soon began her career as a physical education teacher. Beverly taught in Memphis City Schools and continued her work in education across several school districts as her family relocated with her husband’s military assignments. She concluded her teaching career in 1980, leaving a lasting impact on countless students.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James, and her siblings Haven Adaway, William "Billy" Braswell, and Aubrey Braswell (Virgie). Beverly's legacy lives on through her two daughters – Dr. Tonya M. Eubanks and Carmen Houston (Eddie) – and five grandchildren – Candis Eubanks, Justin Seay, Briyanna Eubanks, Victoria Seay, and Kayla Eubanks – who brought joy, laughter, and light into her life. Her love extended to her four great-grandchildren – Makiya Scullark, King Eason, Jordyn Seay, and Jaylee Seay – and one cherished great-great-grandchild, Danielle Scullark, each of whom added a special sparkle to her later years. She also leaves behind her cherished nieces and nephews, and a host of other loving family members and dear friends, too numerous to name, all of whom enriched her life in countless ways. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered. A memorial will be held on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 4:00 PM at Ardmore Terrace Baptist Church, 3857 Schoolfield Rd, Memphis TN 38127 with repast to follow at 4498 Covington Pike, Memphis TN 38135.