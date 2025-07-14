OBITUARY: William “Custer” Horton

Mr. William “Custer” Horton age 64 of Nashville, TN. (formerly) of Dyersburg, TN. died Friday, June 13, 2025, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN… Arrangements are entrusted with McCreight Funeral Home. Youm may share our condolences and memories with the family at www.mccreightfuneralhome. com.

William Martin “Custer” Horton was born November 9, 1960, in Dyersburg, Tn. Custer was raised in a Christian family home under the care of his grandmother, Mrs. Estelle Horton. He entered eternal rest on Friday, June 13, 2025, in Nashville, Tn. Early in his childhood, Custer accepted Christ and participated in activities and programs at Salter’s Chapel AME Church. In 1998, he married Tabitha Harris and to this union, two sons were born. His family relocated later to Nashville, Tn where he joined Temple Church in Nashville under the leadership of Bishop Micheal Lee Graves. William (Custer) received his education from the Dyersburg City School System where he excelled in football and track. While a student at Dyersburg High School he received honors including All-State, All-West Tennessee, and All District playing as a linebacker and running back. During his Senior year, he was honored as Who’s Who in Athletics, Defensive Player of the Year, and team Captain. He broke the record as the all-time leading defensive football tackler at Dyersburg High. Following high school, Custer attended Tennessee State University in Nashville where he played 4 years under nationally known Football Head Coach John Merritt and Coach Wiliam Bill Thomas. Following his collegiate eligibility, he was scouted by NFL teams including the New York Jets. He was well known and remembered for his great speed, covering, and hitting ability. After college, William (Custer) began a dedicated career working in Construction and later developed a passion for providing exceptional lawncare services to neighbors, classmates, and friends. He took much pride in the lawns that he serviced and developed long lasting relationships with his customers.

He is survived by his devoted sons, Nelson Ivory Horton, Nashville, Tn, and Winston Martin Horton, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was most proud of his sons and often talked about them to both friends and strangers. They were the apple of his eyes. He also leaves to cherish his memory loving family members: his mother, Tommie Goings, Dyersburg, Tn; siblings, Johnny B Rice, Carolyn Rice, and Thomas Rice, Dyersburg Tn; devoted aunt, Angela Harris, Dyersburg, Tn; Martha Kirk Young, Chicago, Il; uncle, Milton Kirk, Dyersburg, Tn; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host other family members, and special friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Kirk; three siblings, Micheal Mason, Veronica Kirk, and Bridgette Kirk; maternal grandmother, Estelle Horton; paternal grandmother Minnie Mae Blevins Kirk McCutchen. A Celebration of Life will be held July 12, 2025, at the Cottage Fryne Lake in Dyersburg, TN. A Legacy of Life, Every Life is worth Remembering.