NASHVILLE– January 3, 2022 – Ogletree Deakins, one of the largest labor and employment law firms representing management, is pleased to announce that Luther Wright, Jr. has been named office managing shareholder in Nashville.

Wright has practiced in the firm’s Nashville office for more than a decade. He represents management in all forms of employment discrimination litigation, including litigation based on federal anti-discrimination statutes, state statutes and common law, violence in the workplace, FLSA claims and independent contractor disputes. Wright is also a member of Ogletree Deakins’ national Diversity and Inclusion Practice Group and routinely provides timely client advice and guidance on diversity related matters.

“I am extremely honored that Ogletree Deakins has placed its trust and confidence in me to lead the Nashville office,” said Wright. “I am profoundly proud to be part of a firm that meaningfully values diversity of all kinds and so very thankful to my heroes, mentors, and colleagues who helped make this possible.”

In addition to litigation and counseling, Wright devotes a significant amount of his practice to employee training on diversity and inclusion, workplace violence, and other employment-related issues. He acts as the Assistant Director of Client Training on the Ogletree Deakins Learning Solutions team, which provides employee and supervisor training in a variety of formats, including in-person, webinars/webcasts, and customized video training products.

“As an essential member of the firm’s Nashville office for more than 12 years, Luther is the natural choice to lead our office’s talented team of attorneys,” said Nashville shareholder and firm managing director, Liz Washko. “His extensive training experience, impressive legal prowess, and congenial demeanor make him a compassionate and trusted leader, and I look forward to his contributions in the role.”

Wright also acts as co-chair of Ogletree Deakins Black Attorney Affinity Group (ODBAR), which serves a resource to create and foster an environment of inclusiveness for African-American and Black attorneys through active involvement in the firm’s business development, recruitment, retention, and advancement opportunities.

Wright is heavily involved in community and business organizations in Nashville. He is a fellow of the Tennessee, Nashville, and Napier-Looby Bar Foundations and a Board Member and Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee for The Healing Trust. He is also a member of 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee and a past Governor of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Governors.

Wright has been consistently named to the Best Lawyers in America® list and has received an AV preeminent rating by Martindale-Hubbell. Wright earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School and his B.S., magna cum laude, from Middle Tennessee State University.

About Ogletree Deakins

