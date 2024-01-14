Clarksville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Old Glory Distilling Co. is set to make waves with the announcement of its upcoming restaurant, and to staff the new venture, they are hosting a hiring fair from Jan. 16–18, exclusively for non-managerial positions.

Shannon Cunningham, Chief Operating Officer, expressed the company’s enthusiasm about the hiring fair, stating, “As we approach the much-anticipated grand opening of our restaurant addition, we are excited to host this hiring fair for all non-managerial positions. We’re looking to hire great people that have experience in the food service industry and a passion for quality customer service.”

The Restaurant and Silo Park at Old Glory Distilling Co. promises a vibrant and inviting dining experience. Visitors to the distillery can anticipate a fully equipped, state-of-the-art kitchen, a personalized bar experience, both indoor and outdoor seating options, and additional spaces for entertainment.

Open positions span across servers, bartenders, cooks, and more. Comprehensive information regarding qualifications and available positions can be accessed on the Old Glory Distilling Co. website.

Event Details:

Who: The Restaurant and Silo Park at Old Glory Distilling Co.

The Restaurant and Silo Park at Old Glory Distilling Co. What: A welcoming and collaborative atmosphere for potential employees to explore hiring opportunities

A welcoming and collaborative atmosphere for potential employees to explore hiring opportunities When: Jan. 16–18 from 12–7 p.m.

Jan. 16–18 from 12–7 p.m. Where: Old Glory Distilling Co., 451 Alfred Thun Road, Clarksville, TN 37040

About Old Glory Distilling Company: Established in 2016, Old Glory Distilling Co. has grown to become one of Tennessee’s prominent distilleries, leaving its mark on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and the mid-Volunteer State – the birthplace of legendary liquors. This family-owned, family-operated distillery employs a dynamic distilling operation, crafting just over 3,500 barrels of Tennessee Bourbon each year. Every phase of the process, from milling grain to barrel aging, occurs on-site to ensure each barrel meets Old Glory’s exacting standards.