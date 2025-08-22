Op-Ed: The $6.5M lesson for Metro schools

There are numbers that speak louder than words. Some numbers whisper hope: a child’s first perfect score, a graduation cap tossed into the summer sky. But some numbers groan with the weight of injustice — and $6.5 million is one of them. This is the figure the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools will pay to settle claims that could have been prevented had the cries been heard sooner, had wrong been confronted quicker, had truth been given a seat at the table before the lawyers came. We must be honest—this is not just about a payout. It is about a failure of protection, a failure of leadership, and a failure of courage.

For too long, there has been a culture in public institutions — schools, governments, even churches — that values silence over speaking out, image over integrity, delay over decisive action. But silence is never neutral. It sides with the abuser. It shelters the offender. It erodes the trust of those we are called to serve. Six and a half million dollars. That’s textbooks not purchased. Teacher salaries not raised. Classroom repairs not made. Opportunities for children lost in the paperwork of payouts.

I do not write to condemn MNPS, for I have served this district, loved its students, and labored with its teachers. I write to call it higher. If we are to educate our children, we must also educate our conscience. Policies are paper unless they are practiced. Training is hollow unless it is lived out in truth. And leadership means listening — not when the headlines come, but when the first quiet complaint reaches your desk.

This settlement must not just close a case; it must open a new chapter. A chapter where transparency is not optional. Where whistleblowers are protected, not punished. Where accountability is immediate, not eventual. Where justice is not bought — it is built. We cannot change the cost already paid. But we can change the culture that demanded such a cost. For the true measure of a school system is not in its budgets or buildings, but in its bravery to protect the least of these — before a lawyer ever files a claim, before a dollar ever changes hands, before another child is ever harmed. Six and a half million dollars later, may we finally learn the lesson that truth costs less than silence.

Rev. Dr. Howard E. Jones, Jr. is the Senior Pastor of Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville, TN, an educator for over 27 years, a community leader, and a passionate advocate for justice, integrity, and equity in education. He is also a former political candidate whose platform has centered on Family, Freedom, and Future.