Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) The National Newspaper Publishers Association is working with Pfizer and the Voices for the Heart program to help raise awareness of a serious and often overlooked cause of heart failure among Black/African Americans and Afro-

Caribbeans called hereditary transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

Through our series of local informational events, Voices for the Heart aims to educate

communities about the signs and symptoms of hereditary ATTR-CM and provide

information that encourages community members who have heart failure and

symptoms of hereditary ATTR-CM to talk to their doctor.

A Voices for the Heart virtual event will be held in Nashville on Saturday,

March 26th hosted by Pastor Cornelius Hill of the Second Missionary Baptist

Cooperative Ministries and featuring cardiologist Dr. Don Rowe and ATTR-CM patient and former NBA player, Don Chaney.

Chaney and Dr. Don O. Rowe will be featured speakers at virtual town hall on March

26, 2022. Chaney will share his personal story of being diagnosed and living with hereditary ATTR-CM. Dr. Rowe will share more information about hereditary ATTR-CM symptoms and diagnosis.

Click the link below to register for the event.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hOEbHNrPR-isObE-dPX6hw

Click here to read Dr. Rowe’s Op-Ed on hereditary ATTR-CM