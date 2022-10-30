By: Celinda J. Hughes, JW Communications

The Reverend Daniel M. Hayes, Sr., Senior Pastor/Teacher, and the John

Wesley United Methodist Church family will host the Reverend Herbert

T. Brown, Pastor Emeritus of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist

Church, Nashville, TN, as the guest preacher for their 124th

Homecoming celebration, Sunday, October 30, 2022, 11:00 am. John

Wesley is located at 901 Benton Avenue, Nashville.



Rev. Brown is well known in the Nashville area and beyond, as a

powerful preacher and committed community leader, during his 34-

year tenure at Greater St. John. He was installed March 6, 1988, and

began a ministry of outstanding magnitude in the North Nashville area.



His reputation as a dynamic leader has led to several awards and

recognition including the J.A. Consistory #48 Community Service Award

(2001), WQQK’s Minister of the Year Award (2003), and the Greater

Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Community Leader

award (2002-2003). Pastor Brown is married to Dr. Shirley Rainey-

Brown and together they have five children.



The 124th Homecoming Celebration of John Wesley will include the

powerful music ministry of the John Wesley Gospel Chorus, under the

leadership of Millard Hayes, III, one of the founders of the 22-member,

now world- renowned New Direction Gospel Choir of Tennessee State

University. Prior to his passing in 2019, the multi-talented Director

Emeritus, Dillard B. Montgomery was the director of music. His

professional career spanned many years of musical collaborations in

various styles from jazz to Negro spirituals and gospel music. This rich

heritage was inherited by Bro. Hayes, who also incorporates music from

popular greats like Ricky Dillard, Sean Tillery, Jonathan Nelson &

Purpose, Vincent Bohanan and other classic greats much beloved in the

gospel music arena.



Reverend Daniel M. Hayes, Sr.

Special presentations will honor various John Wesley members for

dedicated, exemplary service, with the prestigious Ring of Honor

award, initiated by The Reverend Danielle M. Hayes, Sr., during his

second term at John Wesley. This historic time of praise and worship

will be celebrated in-person and live-streamed via John Wesley’s

Facebook Live and YouTube channel. This year’s celebration colors of

sage green and mustard gold will give everyone an opportunity to

visually support the celebration, in addition to the financial

responsibility each member is asked to make.



Rev. Hayes and Rev. Brown became friends greater than 30 years ago.

As a son of North Nashville, Rev. Hayes grew up with a calling to

ministry on his life that started as a child. The two were drawn together

by their vision to build new churches and expand opportunities for

making disciples.

In 1995 Rev. Brown responded to the vision to build a

new church building. The land was purchased and so was a new church

van. In 1997 Rev. Brown and the Greater St. John church family faced

rising cost of materials, labor and everything else associated with

building a new facility.

Yet despite an increase from $1,700,000.00 to

$2,600,000.00, and additional monies for the land and construction of

parking, prayer prevailed and God’s vision was the divine power that

forged the new Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church structure.

During his first appointment to John Wesley, Rev. Hayes led a major

building project of an education wing, including church offices, and a

new fellowship hall, affectionately named for Robert Swett, long time

church chef. In addition, he helped the church overcome what many

saw as a burden the church would not be able to handle and set forth

the plans to purchase a church van. In 1999, Rev. Hayes was appointed

to Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church, the neighborhood

church in North Nashville, where he grew up as a child. Often referred

to as the “Building Pastor”, Rev. Hayes’ leadership was instrumental in

the building of Gordon’s new sanctuary, educational suite, and multi-

purpose room, as well as the renovation of the historical church

renovation: updated kitchen, dining hall, fellowship hall, restrooms,

Sunday School/ladies lounge, and meeting venue. Ms. Shiela Hayes

Greer and Joan Robinson co-chaired the interior design committee of

the 46,000 square facility.

Shiela is currently leading the John Wesley Board of Trustees in the completion of a new kitchen. This renovation will help support the plans the church has for new ministry growth and expansion.

The homecoming celebration is a dynamic experience highlighting the

124 years of service John Wesley United Methodist Church has had in

the Nashville community. From its historical roots on Edgehill, to the

current location on Benton Avenue, John Wesley has seen tremendous

change. According to an article most recently published in the Nashville

Scene, John Wesley is one of three remaining historically Black

churches still serving in the newly gentrified 12South neighborhood.

John Wesley has maintained ministry and worship throughout the

pandemic, and with effective COVID -19 protocols, proceeded as a

church that has persevered when many others left the area.

It is very appropriate these two dynamic preachers, both of whom are

builders in the Nashville community, should celebrate the 124 years of

ministry of John Wesley. It is even more of a celebration since this year

marks the 20 th celebration of Rev. Hayes’ leadership at John Wesley,

from 1989 – 1999 and 2012 to the present. Rev. Hayes and his lovely

wife, Sis. Janice A. Hayes, and their family: Dr. Danielle, Chase, and

daughter Charli Watson; Dr. Daniel Hayes, Jr., his wife Miranda Hayes

and their daughter, Zuri Hayes; Danicia M. Hayes Wyly and her husband



Darin Wyly, along with the entire John Wesley UMC congregation,

invite you to share in this historic occasion and help us lift high our

theme from Romans 8:28-31, “Together, Forever!”