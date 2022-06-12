Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)—Ms. Sharon W. Reynolds, President and CEO, DevMar Products, LLC, sponsored the Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum held at Pivotal Talent Search in Nashville on May 12th.

The program provided an opportunity for 65 high school girls from Cane Ridge, Maplewood, Pearl Cohn and Whites Creek to connect with outstanding women business leaders for mentoring and networking. The half-day event included keynote speaker, DeLisa Guerrier, Founder and CEO, Storyville Gardens Theme Park, an all-star panel and mentors. This marks the third year for the event that is designed to recognize and encourage leadership potential in high school girls to pursue entrepreneurship in STEAM-based fields.

Eight students were awarded scholarships to attend the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference in Clearwater, Florida in October for networking, workshops and leadership training with women entrepreneurs. The winning students are the following: Rebecca Malope and Kyla Perry, Cane Ridge High School; Jerkelia Moore and Sheryl Vestall, Maplewood High School; Jenaia Bailey and Cadence Word, Pearl Cohn High School; Ashley Fudge and Nzinga Jean, Whites Creek High School.

The Nashville Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum was sponsored by the following partners: AllianceBernstein, Bryla J Publishing, CareerThrivers, CoreCivic, Crayons & Marketers, Fourth Capital, Harmony + Fields, Julie Lilliston Communications, KiNiMi Kitchen, Nashville Technology Council, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Pivotal Talent Search, Storyville Gardens, Studio Bank and Virsys12.

Cane Ridge High School students Nyara Clayborne, Sarah Anderson, Courtney Cooley, Judy Jaden and G’Nya Hudson enjoy the views at the Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum
Dr. Emerald Mitchell, Moves and Grooves and Yeenee Kim Leri, FemHealth Ventures
Maplewood High School student Allyson Baylor shares her perspective at the Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum
Sharon Reynolds, President & CEO, DevMar Products, LLC
Students from Cane Ridge, Maplewood, Pearl Cohn and Whites Creek high schools attend the Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum on May 12th
Keynote Speaker, DeLisa Guerrier, Founder &; CEO, Storyville Gardens Theme Park
Keynote Speaker, DeLisa Guerrier, Founder & CEO, Storyville Gardens Theme Park and Sharon Reynolds, President & CEO, DevMar Products, LLC
Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum Panelists: Dimeta Smith Knight, Dimeta Smith CPA; Yeenee Kim Leri, FemHealth Ventures; Nicole Dunigan, Pinnacle Financial Partners; Rupa DeLoach, DeBanks, LLC; Dr. Laquita Stribling, Randstad USA; Connie McGee, Dell Technologies and Tammy Hawes, Virsys12
Cane Ridge High School student Jmana Jaari addresses the panel at the Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum on May 12 th
Mistress of Ceremonies, Brittany Cole, Career Thrivers; Dimeta Smith Knight, Dimeta Smith CPA; Tammy Hawes, Virsys 12; Dr. Laquita Stribling, Randstad USA; Yeenee Kim Leri, FemHealth Ventures; Rupa DeLoach, DeBanks, LLC; Nicole Dunigan, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Connie McGee, Dell Technologies
Sharon Reynolds, President &; CEO, DevMar Products, LLC with Nzinga Jean, Angel Robinson and Krystian Marshall from Whites Creek High School
Mentor Sunny Bray, Catalyst Collective, meets with students in the roundtable discussion
Mentors Tina Tuggle, Tennessee Titans and Dr. Emerald Mitchell, Moves and Grooves, (center) lead the roundtable discussion with students (l-r) Candace Word, Katiea Brooks, Daimyn Cotton and Laniyah Featherston from Pearl Cohn High School
Sharon Reynolds, President &; CEO, DevMar Products and Brittany Cole, CEO, Career Thrivers