Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)—Ms. Sharon W. Reynolds, President and CEO, DevMar Products, LLC, sponsored the Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum held at Pivotal Talent Search in Nashville on May 12th.

The program provided an opportunity for 65 high school girls from Cane Ridge, Maplewood, Pearl Cohn and Whites Creek to connect with outstanding women business leaders for mentoring and networking. The half-day event included keynote speaker, DeLisa Guerrier, Founder and CEO, Storyville Gardens Theme Park, an all-star panel and mentors. This marks the third year for the event that is designed to recognize and encourage leadership potential in high school girls to pursue entrepreneurship in STEAM-based fields.

Eight students were awarded scholarships to attend the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference in Clearwater, Florida in October for networking, workshops and leadership training with women entrepreneurs. The winning students are the following: Rebecca Malope and Kyla Perry, Cane Ridge High School; Jerkelia Moore and Sheryl Vestall, Maplewood High School; Jenaia Bailey and Cadence Word, Pearl Cohn High School; Ashley Fudge and Nzinga Jean, Whites Creek High School.

The Nashville Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum was sponsored by the following partners: AllianceBernstein, Bryla J Publishing, CareerThrivers, CoreCivic, Crayons & Marketers, Fourth Capital, Harmony + Fields, Julie Lilliston Communications, KiNiMi Kitchen, Nashville Technology Council, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Pivotal Talent Search, Storyville Gardens, Studio Bank and Virsys12.