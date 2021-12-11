> Santa Tim Dickerson of DA Glenn Funk’s Office is the really Santa Claus!
  • Santa Tim Dickerson of DA Glenn Funk’s Office is the really Santa Claus!
  • Judge Amanda McClendon for Re-elect Amanda McClendon, Mother Claus Brenda Ross, Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite and District Attorney Glenn Funk for Re-elect Glenn Funk are ready for the parade.
  • DA Glenn Funk drives his Station Wagon like the one in the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation with Chevy Chase included.
  • Members of the Metropolitan City Councilmembers Erin Evans and John Rutherford and his family ready to ride the fire truck.
    >
  • Cub Scout Pack 240 of Hermitage, Tennessee salutes the holiday spirit.
  • Coach Charles Woods & the Donelson-Hermitage Warriors are Team-Ready to match in the Christmas Parade!
  • Attorney Paul Walwyn for Judge and his campaign crew is ready for the parade!