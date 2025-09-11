Porterfield elected president pro tempore after close vote

NASHVILLE, TN — Metro Council Member Delishia Porterfield has been elected president pro tempore of the Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County after a tie vote that underscored divisions within the 40-member body.

Porterfield and Council Member Russ Bradford each received 18 votes during the Sept. 2 meeting. Vice Mayor Angie Henderson broke the tie by casting the deciding vote for Porterfield, giving her the one-year appointment. The president pro tempore presides over Council meetings when the vice mayor is absent and serves as a representative of the Council in official and ceremonial functions. The position, while largely procedural, is viewed as an important leadership post within the Council.

Porterfield, who was elected to an at-large seat in 2023, previously represented District 29 in Southeast Nashville. First elected to the Council in 2019, she has become a well-known figure in city politics, particularly in budget matters.

She currently chairs the Council’s Budget and Finance Committee, a key role that shapes debates over city spending. In June 2024, Porterfield offered amendments to Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s budget to increase raises for Metro employees and expand non-police responses to mental health emergencies. A year later, she filed a substitute budget for fiscal year 2026 that prioritized employee pay, youth programs, maternal health initiatives, and housing support while maintaining department funding.

Her election as president pro tempore follows Zulfat Suara, who previously held the post.

Porterfield holds a bachelor’s degree in Africana Studies and a master’s degree in Special Education from Tennessee State University. Before entering politics, she worked as a special education teacher. She has also served on the Council’s Public Health and Safety Committee and is active in the Minority and Women’s Caucuses.

The Council is entering a new session with a full agenda. Members face decisions on housing affordability, infrastructure needs, and the city’s rapid growth, which continues to put pressure on schools, emergency services, and transportation.

Porterfield’s leadership in the budget process has often placed her at the center of these debates. Her substitute budgets have drawn support from colleagues who favor increased investment in city employees and services, while also drawing scrutiny from members concerned about long-term financial constraints. Her election to the leadership role comes as the Council prepares for another budget cycle in 2026 and continues to evaluate proposals related to housing and public safety.

The vote for president pro tempore drew attention in part because of its narrow outcome. Henderson’s tiebreaking decision ensured Porterfield’s victory, and the Council will look to her to provide stability in meetings when Henderson is absent.

Metro Council has historically selected the president pro tempore without extended debate, but the split vote reflected differing preferences within the body. For Porterfield, the position provides additional visibility and responsibility as she continues her at-large service.

Her appointment places her among the top leadership figures in the Council at a time when Nashville’s government is balancing rapid expansion with demands for increased investment in city services.

Copyright TNTRIBUNE 2025. All rights reserved.