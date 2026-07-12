Preventing Amputation: a Doctor’s Guide for Diabetes Patients

SAN DIEGO VOICE & VIEWPOINT — Amputation is often a last resort for diabetes patients facing severe infections or poor circulation. However, Dr. Estelle Everett, an endocrinologist at UCLA, states that most diabetes-related amputations are preventable through early intervention, consistent medical care, and patient education.

For many diabetes patients, amputation becomes a last-resort measure after infections, ulcers, or poor circulation worsen rapidly and leave few other treatment options.

But according to Dr. Estelle Everett, a physician and researcher specializing in endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism at the

At the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), most diabetes-related amputations can be prevented through early intervention, consistent medical care, and patient education.

For Everett, her commitment to diabetes prevention is deeply personal. Watching her younger sister navigate Type 1 diabetes exposed her early to the challenges many patients face, including barriers to advanced diabetes technologies such as continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps due to racial disparities in patient care.

Those experiences helped shape her focus on prevention, education, and equitable access to care.

Dr. Everett spoke with California Black Media (CBM) about the warning signs of diabetic complications, prevention strategies, healthcare access, and the role of diabetes technology in improving outcomes.